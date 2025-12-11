11 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

World

Trending Video: How the Earth Rotates and Day and Night Occur? Watch Thrilling Video

In today's era, astronomers are using advanced technology to create time-lapse videos that show the Earth rotating, along with the transition of day and night.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Earth rotation, day and night changing

Earth rotation, day and night changing (Photo - Video screenshot)

Have you ever seen the Earth rotating? Have you witnessed the cycle of day and night with your own eyes? We know that the Earth spins on its axis and revolves around the Sun. One full rotation on its axis creates day and night, while its orbit around the Sun completes a year. However, for the creatures living on Earth, all of this appears to be static. We neither see the Earth's rotation nor feel its motion; we only observe the change from day to night. Nevertheless, in this era of advanced technology, it has become possible to see even this invisible activity. Many astronomers worldwide are using time-lapse technology to create spectacular videos that show the Earth rotating and the transition from day to night. These videos are so amazing that they will leave you thrilled.

This Video of Day and Night on Earth Will Leave You Thrilled

An Indian astronomy engineer, Dorje Angchuk, has created and shared a video on his social media. While posting this video, he wrote, "A Day in Motion – Capturing Earth’s Rotation." In this video, Angchuk has shown how the Earth rotates and how day and night occur. This video will thrill you.

Everything on Earth Will Appear to Rotate

In this video, everything on Earth will appear to be rotating. This sight will mesmerise you, as all things on Earth are seen moving, which is quite a remarkable spectacle.

How Are These Thrilling Videos Recorded?

Watching videos of the Earth's rotation might make it seem incredibly easy to record, but that is not the case. To record such videos, it is necessary to keep the camera in still mode at a specific time and location and keep it recording for the entire day. Time and location are crucial for recording these videos. Therefore, this must be taken into consideration.

Video viral

viral news

Viral Video

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 04:01 pm

World / Trending Video: How the Earth Rotates and Day and Night Occur? Watch Thrilling Video

