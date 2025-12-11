Trending Video: How the Earth Rotates and Day and Night Occur? Watch Thrilling Video

Have you ever seen the Earth rotating? Have you witnessed the cycle of day and night with your own eyes? We know that the Earth spins on its axis and revolves around the Sun. One full rotation on its axis creates day and night, while its orbit around the Sun completes a year. However, for the creatures living on Earth, all of this appears to be static. We neither see the Earth's rotation nor feel its motion; we only observe the change from day to night. Nevertheless, in this era of advanced technology, it has become possible to see even this invisible activity. Many astronomers worldwide are using time-lapse technology to create spectacular videos that show the Earth rotating and the transition from day to night. These videos are so amazing that they will leave you thrilled.