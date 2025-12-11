Rs 9 Crore US Citizenship: ‘Trump Gold Card’ Launched

It is natural to wonder if people will be interested in buying the 'Trump Gold Card'. When the American President first launched this scheme, he confidently claimed that there would be a queue to buy it. Trump also believed that this scheme would greatly benefit the American economy. At that time, Trump had set its price at 5 million dollars (approximately 44.9 crore rupees). However, it did not attract any customers. In such a situation, Trump had to reduce the price of this card by 80%.