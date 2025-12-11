Rs 9 Crore US Citizenship: ‘Trump Gold Card’ Launched

United States of America President Donald Trump has announced the launch of the 'Trump Gold Card'. This is an improved option to the Green Card, which will facilitate permanent residency in America and also ease the path to citizenship. The main objective of the 'Trump Gold Card' is to attract wealthy individuals amidst America's strict immigration policies, as the funds collected through this scheme will go into the government treasury.
The price for this new card from American President Trump will be 1 million dollars. In Indian currency, its value is approximately 9 crore rupees. However, this price is only for individual applicants. Companies will have to spend 2 million dollars for this, which is valued at approximately 18 crore rupees in Indian currency.
The application process for the 'Trump Gold Card' has started. Interested individuals can apply on the official website of this scheme. To apply, a non-refundable fee of 15,000 dollars (approximately 13.4 lakh rupees) will have to be submitted. After that, a background check is conducted, and then the payment of 1 million dollars is made.
It is natural to wonder if people will be interested in buying the 'Trump Gold Card'. When the American President first launched this scheme, he confidently claimed that there would be a queue to buy it. Trump also believed that this scheme would greatly benefit the American economy. At that time, Trump had set its price at 5 million dollars (approximately 44.9 crore rupees). However, it did not attract any customers. In such a situation, Trump had to reduce the price of this card by 80%.
