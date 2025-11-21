Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

Business

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Asia

Bangladesh Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Kolkata

Bangladesh Earthquake: The earth trembled today in Bangladesh with an earthquake of magnitude 5.5. The tremors of this earthquake were also felt in Kolkata, India.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

Earthquake

Earthquakes are on the rise globally, with tremors occurring in various parts of the world daily. Today, the earth shook in Bangladesh due to an earthquake. On Friday, November 21, an earthquake struck 14 kilometres west-southwest of Narsingdi city in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake, stating its depth was 10 kilometres. The earthquake occurred at 10:08 AM Indian Standard Time.

People Flee Homes

In the earthquake-affected areas of Bangladesh, people rushed out of their homes in fear. The tremors were strong, causing panic. So far, there have been no reports of casualties due to this earthquake. However, some houses have sustained minor damage.

Tremors Felt in Kolkata

The tremors from the earthquake in Bangladesh were also felt in Kolkata and some other parts of West Bengal. Frightened, people fled their homes and offices. Videos of the incident are also being shared on social media. West Bengal shares its border with Bangladesh. This is why the earthquake in Bangladesh was felt by people in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. No casualties were reported in West Bengal due to this earthquake either.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 12:21 pm

English News / World / Asia / Bangladesh Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Kolkata

Big News

View All

Asia

World

Trending

China’s ‘Warren Buffett’ dealt a major blow, former wife to receive ₹665 crore after divorce

डॉक्टर ने फीस लेकर भी नहीं किया इलाज! मरीज ने जिला फोरम में 4 साल लड़ी लड़ाई, 5,500 रुपए मुआवजा देने का आदेश(photo-patrika)
World

PM Modi arrives in Bhutan for a two-day visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi departs for Bhutan
World

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Five Aftershocks Reported, Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake
World

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaks havoc in the Philippines: 66 dead, 26 still missing

Typhoon Kalmaegi
World

Rare Meteorite Fragments Found in Lunar Soil Samples by China, Unlocking Mysteries

China's Chang'e 6 space mission found rare meteorite fragments on Moon
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.