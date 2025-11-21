Bangladesh Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Kolkata

Earthquakes are on the rise globally, with tremors occurring in various parts of the world daily. Today, the earth shook in Bangladesh due to an earthquake. On Friday, November 21, an earthquake struck 14 kilometres west-southwest of Narsingdi city in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake, stating its depth was 10 kilometres. The earthquake occurred at 10:08 AM Indian Standard Time.
In the earthquake-affected areas of Bangladesh, people rushed out of their homes in fear. The tremors were strong, causing panic. So far, there have been no reports of casualties due to this earthquake. However, some houses have sustained minor damage.
The tremors from the earthquake in Bangladesh were also felt in Kolkata and some other parts of West Bengal. Frightened, people fled their homes and offices. Videos of the incident are also being shared on social media. West Bengal shares its border with Bangladesh. This is why the earthquake in Bangladesh was felt by people in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. No casualties were reported in West Bengal due to this earthquake either.
