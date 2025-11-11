PM Modi arrives in Bhutan for a two-day visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will meet with the King of Bhutan as well as the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay. During these meetings, emphasis will be placed on further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, which are already quite strong. It is noteworthy that India and Bhutan share a special partnership based on deep mutual trust, goodwill, and respect for each other. A shared spiritual heritage and cordial relations between the people are hallmarks of this special partnership. PM Modi's visit presents an opportunity for both countries to discuss ways to further enhance and strengthen their bilateral partnership, as well as to exchange views on regional and broader issues of mutual interest.