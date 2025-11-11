Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

PM Modi arrives in Bhutan for a two-day visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed today for a two-day visit to Bhutan.

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

PM Narendra Modi departs for Bhutan

PM Narendra Modi in Bhutan (Photo - ANI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thimphu, Bhutan on Tuesday, November 11th. PM Modi's visit to Bhutan is a two-day state visit scheduled from November 11th to 12th. There is not much distance between India and Bhutan. For this reason, after taking off just a short while ago, PM Modi's aircraft has now landed in Bhutan. PM Modi was given a Guard of Honour at the airport.

PM Modi to Participate in Several Programmes

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will participate in several programmes. Together with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, PM Modi will inaugurate the 1020 MW Punatsangchu-II hydroelectric project, jointly developed by the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan. Additionally, PM Modi will attend a ceremony organised to mark the 70th birthday of the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck. During this visit, PM Modi will offer prayers to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha at Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu and will also participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Emphasis on Further Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will meet with the King of Bhutan as well as the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay. During these meetings, emphasis will be placed on further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, which are already quite strong. It is noteworthy that India and Bhutan share a special partnership based on deep mutual trust, goodwill, and respect for each other. A shared spiritual heritage and cordial relations between the people are hallmarks of this special partnership. PM Modi's visit presents an opportunity for both countries to discuss ways to further enhance and strengthen their bilateral partnership, as well as to exchange views on regional and broader issues of mutual interest.

