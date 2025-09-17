Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

2025's Final Solar Eclipse: Positive Changes Predicted for Aries

The final solar eclipse of 2025 is considered highly significant from an astrological perspective. The planetary movements during this eclipse will shift, potentially benefiting some zodiac signs while serving as a warning for others.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Solar Eclipse 2025
Solar Eclipse (Image: Patrika)

A solar eclipse is always considered a significant astronomical event impacting various aspects of life. The second and final solar eclipse of the year will occur on 21 September 2025. This final solar eclipse of 2025 is considered highly significant astrologically, as planetary movements will change during the eclipse, potentially benefiting some zodiac signs while serving as a warning for others. However, for those born under the Aries zodiac sign, special planetary blessings are predicted, leading to positive impacts on their lives. Let's explore the planetary positions that make this eclipse special and beneficial for Aries.

Career and Financial Gains for Aries

This eclipse brings auspicious signs for Aries in terms of career and finances. Salaried individuals may receive promotions or new opportunities. They might be entrusted with a significant project, leading to career advancement. This period will also be beneficial for business owners, with potential for recovery of outstanding payments and increased profits. If you are planning investments, the post-eclipse period could be particularly advantageous.

Victory over Enemies and Increased Self-Confidence

During this period, Aries individuals will find relief from enemies. Opponents' strength will diminish, and those with long-standing tensions or disagreements will find resolution. Self-confidence will increase, enabling them to pursue their goals fearlessly. This time will also bring mental peace and stability.

New Opportunities and the Beginning of an Auspicious Time

The upcoming solar eclipse could open new paths for Aries. Positive changes will occur in life, and new opportunities will emerge. This time is favourable for making major decisions or starting new ventures. The post-eclipse period promises happiness and success.

Solar Eclipse Duration (Timings)

According to Indian Standard Time, this eclipse will begin at 11:00 PM on 21 September and end at 3:26 AM on 22 September. Since it will not be visible in India, the Sutak period will not be applicable.

Share the news:

Related Topics

religion

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 02:24 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / 2025's Final Solar Eclipse: Positive Changes Predicted for Aries
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.