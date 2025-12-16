16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Numerology 2026: How Will the Year Treat People with Root Number 6?

For those with a root number 6, the year 2026 is bringing love, wealth, prosperity, and fame. With the grace of Venus, sweetness in relationships, career advancement, and financial strength will be observed. With the right remedies, this year can become life-changing.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

मूलांक 6 (pc; gemini generated)

Root Number 6 (Image: AI)

With the dawn of the New Year 2026, individuals with the root number 6 may witness several auspicious changes in their lives. Those born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th of any month have a root number of 6. The ruling deity for this root number is Venus, considered the planet of beauty, love, luxury, art, and attraction.

What's Special for Root Number 6 in 2026?

The year 2026 will be a period of expansion in family, love, and comforts for those with root number 6. Venus's strong position will bring magnetic charm to your personality, drawing people towards you. Misunderstandings in romantic relationships will be resolved, and sweetness will return to your bonds.

Wealth and Career: The Door to Success Will Open

Financially, this year promises to be one that attracts wealth. There will be an increase in luxury goods, and investments are likely to yield profits.

Individuals in fields such as fashion designing, beauty, media, the film industry, hospitality, export-import, international companies, and those in the limelight can expect significant success. Your name, fame, and recognition will grow.

Marriage and Family Life

For those who are unmarried, the year holds strong prospects for marriage. Marital life will be filled with sweetness. You will receive full support from your family, and the domestic atmosphere will remain positive.

How will health be?

Your health will generally be good, but minor issues related to sugar, skin, and hormones might cause some concern. Regular check-ups and a balanced lifestyle will be essential.

Auspicious Times, Colours, and Mantras

- Auspicious Months: June, October, November, December

- Auspicious Day: Friday

- Auspicious Colours: Pink, bright white, multi-colour

- Auspicious Mantras:

Om Shukray Namah

Om Draam Dreem Draum Sah Shukray Namah

Remedies: Appease Venus and Lakshmi

- Worship Goddess Lakshmi.

- Offer sweets, especially kheer mixed with rose water.

- Offer pink clothing and pink lotuses.

- Recite the Shri Suktam.

- Wearing Sphatik (White Crystal) or Pink Quartz will be auspicious.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 11:06 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Numerology 2026: How Will the Year Treat People with Root Number 6?

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Girls with this birth number are multi-talented and achieve success in every task

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year Special: Avoid These 10 Mistakes Before 2026 Begins

साल 2026 में ये गलतियां करने सेे बचें (pc: gemini generated)
Astrology and Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Will Achieve Financial and Career Success in 2026? These People Should Be Cautious

2026 राशिफल (pc: gemini generated)
Astrology and Spirituality

How will the year 2026 be for those with Numerology Number 5? Know about career, money, and love

मूलांक 5 (pc: gemini generated)
Astrology and Spirituality

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Today is Saphala Ekadashi, do these remedies to make your fortune shine

सफला एकादशी अपाय (pc: gemini generated)
Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.