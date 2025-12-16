Numerology 2026: How Will the Year Treat People with Root Number 6?

Root Number 6 (Image: AI)
With the dawn of the New Year 2026, individuals with the root number 6 may witness several auspicious changes in their lives. Those born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th of any month have a root number of 6. The ruling deity for this root number is Venus, considered the planet of beauty, love, luxury, art, and attraction.
The year 2026 will be a period of expansion in family, love, and comforts for those with root number 6. Venus's strong position will bring magnetic charm to your personality, drawing people towards you. Misunderstandings in romantic relationships will be resolved, and sweetness will return to your bonds.
Financially, this year promises to be one that attracts wealth. There will be an increase in luxury goods, and investments are likely to yield profits.
Individuals in fields such as fashion designing, beauty, media, the film industry, hospitality, export-import, international companies, and those in the limelight can expect significant success. Your name, fame, and recognition will grow.
For those who are unmarried, the year holds strong prospects for marriage. Marital life will be filled with sweetness. You will receive full support from your family, and the domestic atmosphere will remain positive.
Your health will generally be good, but minor issues related to sugar, skin, and hormones might cause some concern. Regular check-ups and a balanced lifestyle will be essential.
- Auspicious Months: June, October, November, December
- Auspicious Day: Friday
- Auspicious Colours: Pink, bright white, multi-colour
- Auspicious Mantras:
Om Shukray Namah
Om Draam Dreem Draum Sah Shukray Namah
- Worship Goddess Lakshmi.
- Offer sweets, especially kheer mixed with rose water.
- Offer pink clothing and pink lotuses.
- Recite the Shri Suktam.
- Wearing Sphatik (White Crystal) or Pink Quartz will be auspicious.
