15 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

How will the year 2026 be for those with Numerology Number 5? Know about career, money, and love

The year 2026 is extremely auspicious for individuals with the root number 5 in terms of career, wealth, and networking. There are prospects for a new job, new responsibilities, and multiple sources of income. If discipline and restraint are maintained, this year could prove to be life-changing.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

मूलांक 5 (pc: gemini generated)

Image: AI

People with Numerology Number 5 are those born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month. The ruling deity for this numerology number is Lord Mercury, considered the planet of intellect, business, speech, and communication. The year 2026 is set to be filled with progress, opportunities, and changes for individuals with Numerology Number 5. The New Year 2026 signals the opening of new energies and new paths in your life.

Career and Business: A Time for Rapid Advancement

In the year 2026, the communication skills of people with Numerology Number 5 will be stronger than ever. For salaried individuals, there are indications of promotions, new responsibilities, and better connections. For those in business, this year will be one of expansion and profit. Multiple income sources may emerge, and benefits can also be gained from side businesses or freelance work. This year is particularly auspicious for those associated with networking, media, sales, marketing, motivation, politics, and education.

Finance and Property: Prospects for Financial Stability

In 2026, old financial problems will gradually resolve. Income will increase, and focus will also shift towards savings. This year is considered favourable for buying property or making investments. Decisions made wisely can yield good returns in the future.

Love and Family Life: Balance is Key

Love life will be better than usual, and sweetness will persist in relationships. However, the flirtatious and jovial nature of people with Numerology Number 5 can sometimes lead to misunderstandings. Spending time with family will help maintain mental balance.

Health and Precautions

Health will be generally good, but minor issues related to the nervous system and stress may arise. Adopting discipline, yoga, and a proper daily routine will help you stay fit. It will be important this year to distance yourself from gossip and unnecessary talk.

Auspicious Colours, Days, and Remedies

Auspicious Colour: Green

Auspicious Day: Wednesday

Auspicious Months: May, September, November

Auspicious Mantra: Om Bum Budhay Namah

Wearing green clothes, donating green lentils, moong, or coriander, and feeding green fodder to cows will be auspicious. Reciting the Ganesh Atharvashirsha, Durga Chalisa, and worshipping Goddess Bhagwati will bring mental peace and success.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 11:30 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / How will the year 2026 be for those with Numerology Number 5? Know about career, money, and love

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Today is Saphala Ekadashi, do these remedies to make your fortune shine

सफला एकादशी अपाय (pc: gemini generated)
Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 15 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Vastu Tips For New Year 2026: Bring These Auspicious Items Home To Invite Prosperity

Astrology and Spirituality

Health Horoscope 2026: How Your Health Will Be According to Zodiac Signs in 2026

Health Horoscope 2026
Astrology and Spirituality

2026 Horoscope: Identify the Zodiac Signs Heading for Financial Success

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.