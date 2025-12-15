15 December 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Today is Saphala Ekadashi, do these remedies to make your fortune shine

This simple remedy performed by a mother on Safala Ekadashi can remove negativity from her child's life and open the path to success. This remedy is considered extremely effective for children struggling with obstacles in their studies, career, and life.

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

December 15, which is today, is Saphala Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is considered especially fruitful in Hinduism. It is believed that remedies performed with devotion and adherence to rules on this day give momentum to stalled tasks in life. Especially if a mother performs these remedies for her son or daughter, their effect is considered even greater.

Why is Saphala Ekadashi Special?

The very meaning of Saphala Ekadashi is – the Ekadashi that grants success. It is said that on this day, due to the grace of Lord Vishnu, troubled matters begin to resolve. If a child is repeatedly failing, not progressing despite hard work, or their intellect is confused, this remedy is considered beneficial.

Miraculous Remedy Performed by a Mother's Hands

If your mother is alive, ensure this remedy is performed by her. Whether the child is 20 or 40-45 years old, this remedy is considered equally effective for all.

Ingredients:

- A clean cloth or white paper

- A little salt

- 11 cloves

- 1 green cardamom

- 3 bay leaves

Method of Performing the Remedy

- Place all the ingredients in the cloth or paper and wrap them well.

- The mother should wave this bundle over her son or daughter 11 times.

- While doing so, chant this mantra –
"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Namah"

- After this, burn the bundle on a cow dung cake (upala) or over a gas stove flame.

What are the Benefits?

- Negative energy surrounding the child is eliminated.

- Envy, obstacles, and the effects of black magic are removed.

- Success is achieved in studies, exams, and career.

- A confused mind finds the right direction.

- Growth and a positive atmosphere are created in the home.

Points to Note

- Perform the remedy with faith and belief.

- The mother should complete this process with a calm mind.

- Fasting and simplicity are considered auspicious on the day of Saphala Ekadashi.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 11:10 am

Astrology and Spirituality / Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Today is Saphala Ekadashi, do these remedies to make your fortune shine

