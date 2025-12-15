15 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year Special: Avoid These 10 Mistakes Before 2026 Begins

The year 2026 and Vikram Samvat 2083 is a year of discipline, honesty, and action. By abandoning bad habits and adopting a correct routine, this year can bring happiness, prosperity, and success.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

साल 2026 में ये गलतियां करने सेे बचें (pc: gemini generated)

New Year (Image: AI)

The new year 2026 and Vikram Samvat 2083 are bringing a message of new energy, new rules, and new deeds. From an astrological perspective, this year is very special, as the king of Vikram Samvat 2083 will be Jupiter and the minister will be Mars, while the king of 2026 is considered to be Sun. The movement of all these planets Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu will have a profound impact on human life. In such a situation, it is crucial to change some habits and avoid some mistakes before the start of 2026.

Planetary Indications: A Year of Discipline and Action

This year is about knowledge, leadership, self-strength, and dedication to action. While Saturn will test many zodiac signs from Pisces, Rahu-Ketu will break illusions and lead towards spirituality and true knowledge. Jupiter will teach the importance of discretion and filtering in major decisions. The influence of Moon on emotions will also increase, so decisions made in haste and out of ego can lead to losses.

What to Avoid Before 2026

Laziness, staying up late, waking up after sunrise, and making decisions without thinking can prove costly this year. It is important to avoid overconfidence, lies, bad company, excessive debt, and domestic disputes. As it is the year of the Sun, renouncing ego and respecting father and elders will yield special benefits.

Auspicious Daily Routine and Simple Remedies

To make 2026 auspicious, cultivate the habit of waking up before sunrise and offer water to the Sun with a copper vessel. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama, Aditya Hriday Stotra, Ram-Naam, and donating yellow items throughout the year will be beneficial. Applying a turmeric tilak, wearing yellow-golden clothes, donating to the needy on Saturdays, and observing fasts on Sundays and Thursdays will bring auspicious results.

Indications for Wealth, Marriage, and Career

This year is creating opportunities for new beginnings in real estate, property, marriage, and career. Due to the energy of Venus, one may also receive the grace of Maa Lakshmi. Offering white items as prasad on Fridays, offering prasad at Lakshmi-Durga temples, and respecting married women will increase good fortune.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 02:01 pm

Astrology and Spirituality / New Year Special: Avoid These 10 Mistakes Before 2026 Begins

Astrology and Spirituality

