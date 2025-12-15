New Year Special: Avoid These 10 Mistakes Before 2026 Begins

The new year 2026 and Vikram Samvat 2083 are bringing a message of new energy, new rules, and new deeds. From an astrological perspective, this year is very special, as the king of Vikram Samvat 2083 will be Jupiter and the minister will be Mars, while the king of 2026 is considered to be Sun. The movement of all these planets Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu will have a profound impact on human life. In such a situation, it is crucial to change some habits and avoid some mistakes before the start of 2026.