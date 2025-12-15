15 December 2025,

Monday

Astrology and Spirituality

Girls with this birth number are multi-talented and achieve success in every task

In numerology, girls with the root number 6 are considered multi-talented. Girls with this root number achieve immense success at a very young age.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Number 6 (Image: Freepik)

Numerology is an important branch of astrology. In this, the radix (moolank) is calculated. Today we are going to talk about some such radices, girls with these radices are considered very talented. Let's talk about these special radices.

Under numerology, the strengths and weaknesses of each radix are described. People with every radix have some weaknesses and some strengths. The influence of the radix definitely affects a person. According to astrology, there is one such radix, girls with this radix are considered super talented from birth. Girls with this radix see success from a very young age. They make their own distinct identity in society through their hard work. Today we will talk about this radix. Let's know about the qualities of this radix.

Which Radix Girls Are Multi-Talented

According to astrology, girls with radix 6 are considered multi-talented. People born on the 15th, 6th, or 24th of any month have radix 6. This radix is influenced by the planet Venus, due to which they achieve immense success even at a young age.

Special Qualities of Radix 6 Girls

The ruling planet of radix 6 is considered to be Venus. In astrology, Venus is considered the factor of art, beauty, and wealth. It is believed that people whose Venus is strong in their horoscope never face a shortage of money. Due to the influence of Venus, girls with radix 6 are also very attractive in appearance. Along with this, they are full of self-confidence.

Leadership Quality

According to numerology, girls with radix 6 have amazing leadership qualities. With this quality, they perform every task very well. These people also have a great knack for getting work done by others.

Attractive Personality and Creative

The personality of girls with this radix is very attractive. These people also have a great dressing sense. They attract everyone with their attractive personality. Girls with this radix are very creative. These people perform very well in the field of art.

