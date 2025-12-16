Vastu Tips: Avoid Planting These Trees at Home to Prevent Heavy Losses Instead of Benefits

Nowadays, people often bring many plants into their homes to decorate them, which can sometimes lead to problems. Vastu Shastra mentions several plants that bring positive energy into the home. Conversely, some plants are said to attract negative energy. It is crucial to consider Vastu principles before planting any tree or plant in our homes. Planting according to Vastu ensures positive outcomes, while disregarding these rules can lead to adverse effects. Today, we will discuss which plants should not be kept in the house according to Vastu. Let's find out.