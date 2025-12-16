16 दिसंबर 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

Vastu Tips: Avoid Planting These Trees at Home to Prevent Heavy Losses Instead of Benefits

Vastu Shastra mentions some plants that, if planted in the house, bring negativity. These plants should never be planted in the house. Let's find out which plants should not be planted in the house.

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Nowadays, people often bring many plants into their homes to decorate them, which can sometimes lead to problems. Vastu Shastra mentions several plants that bring positive energy into the home. Conversely, some plants are said to attract negative energy. It is crucial to consider Vastu principles before planting any tree or plant in our homes. Planting according to Vastu ensures positive outcomes, while disregarding these rules can lead to adverse effects. Today, we will discuss which plants should not be kept in the house according to Vastu. Let's find out.

Do Not Plant These in Your Home

Cactus Plant
One should never plant a cactus or any other thorny plant at home. Keeping such plants indoors is believed to invite negative energy and create obstacles in your work. It can also adversely affect the health of family members.

Peepal Tree
While the Peepal tree is considered very sacred in Hinduism, Vastu principles advise against planting it inside the home. It is believed to attract negative energy into the house.

Bonsai Plants
Many people now plant bonsai trees to decorate their homes. According to Vastu, planting them indoors is not considered auspicious. It is believed to hinder personal growth and obstruct the happiness and prosperity of the household.

Tamarind Tree
Vastu principles suggest never planting a tamarind tree at home. It is believed that this tree attracts spirits and negative energies. In Vastu Shastra, it is considered a symbol of misfortune and is thought to diminish the joy in a home.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 01:16 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Vastu Tips: Avoid Planting These Trees at Home to Prevent Heavy Losses Instead of Benefits

