December Panchak 2025: Panchak begins this day in December, know what activities will be prohibited

December Panchak (Image: Freepik)
December Panchak 2025: In astrology, Panchak is not considered auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, Panchak occurs for five days when the Moon transits through the Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati nakshatras. During this period, performing any auspicious deeds is prohibited. Travelling during Panchak is also not considered good. Panchak is set to begin in the last week of December. Let's find out when Panchak will be observed.
According to the Hindu calendar, Panchak will begin on December 24 and will continue until 7:41 AM on December 29, 2025. Since Panchak in December starts on a Wednesday, it will be a Raj Panchak.
Rog Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Sunday is known as Rog Panchak. This Panchak can cause mental distress and create a state of tension.
Raj Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday is called Raj Panchak. These Panchaks are free from the malefic effects of other Panchaks. With certain remedies, auspicious activities can be performed during this time.
Agni Panchak - Panchak starting on a Tuesday is called Agni Panchak. During this period, avoid any work involving machinery, as it may lead to losses.
Chor Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Friday is known as Chor Panchak. One should avoid travelling on this day and also refrain from business-related activities.
Mrityu Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Saturday is called Mrityu Panchak. The possibility of accidents increases significantly during this period. It is also advisable to avoid travelling during this time.
