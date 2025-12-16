16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Astrology and Spirituality

December Panchak 2025: Panchak begins this day in December, know what activities will be prohibited

Let's find out when Panchak will occur in December and which activities will be prohibited.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

December Panchak (Image: Freepik)

December Panchak 2025: In astrology, Panchak is not considered auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, Panchak occurs for five days when the Moon transits through the Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati nakshatras. During this period, performing any auspicious deeds is prohibited. Travelling during Panchak is also not considered good. Panchak is set to begin in the last week of December. Let's find out when Panchak will be observed.

December Panchak Dates 2025

According to the Hindu calendar, Panchak will begin on December 24 and will continue until 7:41 AM on December 29, 2025. Since Panchak in December starts on a Wednesday, it will be a Raj Panchak.

Things to Avoid During Panchak

  • During Panchak, auspicious ceremonies such as weddings and mundan should not be performed.
  • Travelling from one place to another is also forbidden during this period.
  • Do not start any new work of any kind during Panchak.
  • Purchasing a new house, new vehicle, or land is not considered auspicious during this time.
  • Do not lay the foundation for a new house during Panchak.

Types of Panchak

Rog Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Sunday is known as Rog Panchak. This Panchak can cause mental distress and create a state of tension.

Raj Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday is called Raj Panchak. These Panchaks are free from the malefic effects of other Panchaks. With certain remedies, auspicious activities can be performed during this time.

Agni Panchak - Panchak starting on a Tuesday is called Agni Panchak. During this period, avoid any work involving machinery, as it may lead to losses.

Chor Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Friday is known as Chor Panchak. One should avoid travelling on this day and also refrain from business-related activities.

Mrityu Panchak - Panchak that begins on a Saturday is called Mrityu Panchak. The possibility of accidents increases significantly during this period. It is also advisable to avoid travelling during this time.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 02:15 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / December Panchak 2025: Panchak begins this day in December, know what activities will be prohibited

Astrology and Spirituality

Vastu Tips: Avoid Planting These Trees at Home to Prevent Heavy Losses Instead of Benefits

Astrology and Spirituality

Numerology 2026: How Will the Year Treat People with Root Number 6?

Astrology and Spirituality

Girls with this birth number are multi-talented and achieve success in every task

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year Special: Avoid These 10 Mistakes Before 2026 Begins

Astrology and Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Will Achieve Financial and Career Success in 2026? These People Should Be Cautious

