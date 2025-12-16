December Panchak 2025: Panchak begins this day in December, know what activities will be prohibited

December Panchak 2025: In astrology, Panchak is not considered auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, Panchak occurs for five days when the Moon transits through the Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati nakshatras. During this period, performing any auspicious deeds is prohibited. Travelling during Panchak is also not considered good. Panchak is set to begin in the last week of December. Let's find out when Panchak will be observed.