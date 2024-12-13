Annapurna Jayanti 2024: Date and Importance Explained

Annapurna Jayanti Auspicious Time Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of Margashirsha month. This year, it will be celebrated on December 15, 2024, Sunday. On this day, observing a fast, worship, and Bhandara brings special results. It also brings happiness and prosperity in life.

Importance of Annapurna Jayanti According to religious beliefs, there was a severe famine on earth once. This led to a shortage of food for the entire humanity. When the gods came to know about this, they went to Lord Shiva and told him about the drought on earth. Lord Shiva examined the earth with his divine vision. Then, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati came to earth to alleviate the sufferings of its inhabitants.

It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva came to earth as a beggar, and Mother Parvati took the form of Goddess Annapurna. Therefore, Annapurna Jayanti has great religious and cultural significance. This is why Mother Annapurna is worshipped as the power of Lord Shiva and the nurturer of all living beings on this auspicious day.

Worship Method On Annapurna Jayanti, wake up early and take a bath with pure water. Then, clean and decorate your kitchen and prepare offerings for Goddess Annapurna. Install an idol or picture of Goddess Annapurna in your worship place. Then, light a lamp with ghee in front of the goddess.

Prepare a plate with turmeric, rice, fruits, and sweets as an offering to the goddess. Then, offer the prepared food to Goddess Annapurna. Chant the mantra of Goddess Annapurna – Om Annapurnayai Namah.

Finally, feed the poor and perform Anna Dan. It is considered very beneficial to donate food to the needy on this day. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is not guaranteed to be true or accurate. Before adopting or drawing any conclusions from this article, please consult an expert in this field.