Aries Horoscope 2026: A Mixed Year of Challenges and Progress

For salaried individuals, this year will be marked by hard work and struggle, but the efforts will not go in vain. Until June 2, your hard work will yield good results. From June to October, work pressure and stress might increase, especially if you are working close to home. Those working away from home might find this period slightly better. More effort will be required between January 20 and May 17, while Rahu-Ketu will provide support towards the end of the year, bringing stability to your career.