20 December 2025,

Saturday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 21 December 2025 for all 12 zodiac signs

Read the detailed future predictions for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

3 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Welcome to the special Tarot Horoscope for December 21, 2025. As the year 2025 draws to a close, the universe is giving us important signs on various aspects of life through Tarot cards. While today brings financial prosperity for some, it is a time of testing patience and courage for others. Whether you are seeking the stability of the 'The Emperor' card for Aries or the mysterious energy of 'The Moon' for Pisces, this horoscope will provide you with the right guidance to make the most of your day. Let's find out in detail from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what message the cards hold for your zodiac sign.

Aries Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Aries natives will be focused on increasing their savings today. Prosperity will also enter your life. Along with this, all the obstacles that have been hindering your work for a long time will be removed today.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Taurus natives need to channel their energy in the right direction today, as there are chances of many of your tasks getting completed. Also, your expenses are likely to increase. Therefore, act with a little wisdom.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini natives will bravely face all struggles today. However, obstacles will keep appearing intermittently, which you will successfully overcome with your courage. Also, any amount of money you spend on your business today will prove helpful in generating good income.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives will be seen making every possible effort to increase their income today. You will also easily achieve progress and respect in your work. It is a day that will fulfil your desires; meaning, a very big wish of yours might come true today. You will get an opportunity to spend golden moments with friends.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives should try to complete their tasks with zeal and enthusiasm today. You will try to finish all your work ahead of time with great speed. Your influence will also increase today. Your enemies will not be able to raise their heads in front of you today.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Virgo natives are likely to have arguments with their senior officials today. You will want to work in a new way, but your superiors may not like it. It is a good day for earnings. Your efforts will be successful.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Libra natives will succeed in conquering their enemies with their strength and intellect today. You may also try to bring out confidential information of others at the workplace today. However, you will try to keep your own words secret.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Scorpio natives will have a great passion for their work today. Do not act impulsively for business expansion. It will be good for you to deal with customers with gentleness.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius natives will have to face all their struggles with great bravery today. Enemies will not be able to stand against your prowess today. It is an excellent day, and you will gain respect. Your advice is to try to curb your expenses for now.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Capricorn natives will make decisions very quickly today. However, take special care to proceed only after thoroughly understanding all aspects. The day looks very promising for earnings. There are chances of receiving more money than expected today.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Aquarius natives will exhibit a unique impatience today, which might spoil the atmosphere slightly. Some people will try to complete their tasks from home. The day is average for earnings. Efforts to recover old money will be fruitful.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Pisces natives will succeed in creating a unique identity for themselves today. Completing risky tasks will bring respect. It is better to avoid making wrong statements. The day is good for earnings.

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 05:40 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today's Tarot Horoscope 21 December 2025 for all 12 zodiac signs

