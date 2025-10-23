Astrology: Grand Conjunction of Rahu-Ketu’s Nakshatra Change! Fortunes of These Three Zodiac Signs May Shine

For individuals with the Libra zodiac sign, this transit of Rahu and Ketu will bring opportunities for new beginnings in both career and personal life. Rahu's entry into the Shatabhisha constellation will make your thinking more progressive, and you will embrace new ideas. This is an opportune time for new projects and decision-making in the workplace. There are indications of sudden financial gains or bonuses. Ketu's influence will bring stability and peace to family life. Romantic relationships will strengthen, and meditation and yoga will help in maintaining mental balance.