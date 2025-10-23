Astrology: Grand Conjunction of Rahu-Ketu’s Nakshatra Change! Fortunes of These Three Zodiac Signs May Shine

Grah Gochar (Photo- AI)
Grah Gochar: November 2025 is set to be a very special month according to astrology, as both shadow planets, Rahu and Ketu, will change their constellations. On November 23, 2025, at 9:29 AM, Rahu will move from the Purva Bhadrapada constellation into the Shatabhisha constellation. Simultaneously, Ketu will move from the third phase of the Purva Phalguni constellation to its second phase.
In Vedic astrology, Rahu and Ketu are known as mysterious planets, associated with sudden changes, mental states, and karmic outcomes. However, their influence is not always negative. Under the right astrological conditions, they can bring unexpected gains and significant turning points in life. This change of constellations for Rahu-Ketu will be extremely auspicious and beneficial for three zodiac signs: Libra, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. Let's explore the changes these fortunate signs will experience in their lives.
For individuals with the Libra zodiac sign, this transit of Rahu and Ketu will bring opportunities for new beginnings in both career and personal life. Rahu's entry into the Shatabhisha constellation will make your thinking more progressive, and you will embrace new ideas. This is an opportune time for new projects and decision-making in the workplace. There are indications of sudden financial gains or bonuses. Ketu's influence will bring stability and peace to family life. Romantic relationships will strengthen, and meditation and yoga will help in maintaining mental balance.
For people born under the Sagittarius sign, this change of Rahu and Ketu signals an increase in fortune. Rahu will bring expansion in matters related to education, travel, and career. There may be opportunities for foreign travel or a new job. Ketu, on the other hand, will enhance spirituality and introspection within you, making you feel mentally stronger. Financially, this period will be beneficial, with potential gains from investments. Your reputation in society will grow, and new contacts will prove useful.
For Capricorn natives, this transit of Rahu and Ketu indicates success and stability. Rahu will bring new responsibilities in your professional sphere, leading to an increase in your recognition and respect. There may be signs of a promotion or a change in position. Ketu will foster harmony in family life, and old disputes will be resolved. It will be a financially rewarding time, especially from investments made previously. Your health will improve, and your self-confidence will increase.
