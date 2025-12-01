Baba Vanga’s 2026 Forecast: The Six Most Frightening Predictions

Baba Vanga's real name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia. She lost her eyesight at the tender age of twelve. Her followers believed that her 'clairvoyance' awakened after this. In the 70s and 80s, people lined up at her door. Some came with domestic problems, while others sought her opinion on international matters. In her later years, Vanga lived a peaceful life and passed away in 1996 at the age of 85. It is believed that she had predicted events up to the year 5079, long after her death. Now, let's look at her most frightening predictions for 2026.