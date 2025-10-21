Bhai Dooj 2025: What is the connection between Bhai Dooj and Yama Dwitiya? Know the religious significance

Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya. There is an old story prevalent behind this, which is related to Yama and his sister Yamuna Ji. It is believed that once Yama visited his sister Yamuna Ji's house at her request. Yamuna Ji respectfully applied a tilak on his forehead, performed his aarti, and offered him a delicious meal. Through this love and service, Yamuna Ji gave a spiritual height to the brother-sister relationship. Pleased with this affection, Yama promised that any sister who respectfully invites her brother on this day, applies a tilak, and offers him food, her brother will be long-lived, happy, and prosperous. Since then, this day became famous as Yama Dwitiya and began to be celebrated as Bhai Dooj.