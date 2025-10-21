Bhai Dooj 2025: What is the connection between Bhai Dooj and Yama Dwitiya? Know the religious significance

Bhai Dooj mythological story (Image– Freepik)
Bhai Dooj 2025: The festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of the love and affection between brothers and sisters. This festival is celebrated exactly two days after Diwali. This day not only strengthens family relationships but also signifies the deep bond between siblings. But did you know that Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya, which is related to Yama, the god of death, and his sister Yamuna Ji? There is a mythological story and religious significance attached to it.
Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya. There is an old story prevalent behind this, which is related to Yama and his sister Yamuna Ji. It is believed that once Yama visited his sister Yamuna Ji's house at her request. Yamuna Ji respectfully applied a tilak on his forehead, performed his aarti, and offered him a delicious meal. Through this love and service, Yamuna Ji gave a spiritual height to the brother-sister relationship. Pleased with this affection, Yama promised that any sister who respectfully invites her brother on this day, applies a tilak, and offers him food, her brother will be long-lived, happy, and prosperous. Since then, this day became famous as Yama Dwitiya and began to be celebrated as Bhai Dooj.
On this festival, sisters welcome their brothers with great enthusiasm and reverence. They apply a tilak of sandalwood or roli on their brother's forehead, perform their aarti, and wish for their happiness and prosperity. After this, they express their love and service by feeding them with their own hands. There is also a tradition of brothers giving gifts to their sisters on this day, which symbolises their affection and respect.
Both Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are festivals dedicated to the brother-sister relationship, but there is a subtle difference in their sentiment. While Raksha Bandhan is a pledge of a brother's protection for his sister, Bhai Dooj signifies the sister's affection, service, and blessings.
