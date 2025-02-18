Bilaspur Astrologer Predicts Planetary Shifts, Favourable Outcomes for Certain Zodiac Signs

According to Pandit Onkar Agnihotri, Jupiter, the guru (preceptor) of the Gods, has become direct in Taurus. On 11 February, Mercury also changed its position, moving from Capricorn to Aquarius. This will create a conjunction of Mercury and Saturn in Aquarius, leading to growth in the technology and business sectors and new inventions.

On 12 February at 9.57 pm, the Sun moved from Capricorn to Aquarius, creating a trigrahi yoga in Aquarius, which will last until 27 February. On 27 February at 11.47 pm, Mercury will change its sign and move to Pisces. Meanwhile, from 28 February to 14 March, this trigrahi yoga will be formed in Pisces, consisting of Mercury, Venus, and Rahu.

Gemini, Cancer, and Leo Zodiac Signs to Benefit CG News: According to Pt. Janakisharan Mitra, while the change in zodiac signs of various planets will have some effect on all zodiac signs, this change will be particularly beneficial for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

Positive Impact on These Three Zodiac Signs Gemini: This month may bring about change. Those in partnerships are likely to profit. Individuals of this sign may also expand their businesses. Plans for outings with their partners may also materialise.

Cancer: Individuals associated with writing, media, and printing may receive unexpected wealth from past investments. Opponents of this sign will try to belittle them, but they will succeed in overcoming them. Leo: Most of life’s obstacles will be removed. They may also receive promotions in their workplace. There is also a possibility of receiving ancestral property.