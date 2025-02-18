scriptBilaspur Astrologer Predicts Planetary Shifts, Favourable Outcomes for Certain Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Bilaspur Astrologer Predicts Planetary Shifts, Favourable Outcomes for Certain Zodiac Signs

The change in zodiac signs of Mercury, Saturn, Sun, Rahu, and Venus has created two tri-graha yogas (three-planet conjunctions) between mid-February and mid-March.

BilaspurFeb 18, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

CG News: बिलासपुर के ज्योतिषाचार्य की भविष्यवाणी, ग्रहों ने बदली राशि, बताया किस राशि के जातकों को होगा लाभ
CG News: Due to the change in zodiac signs of Mercury, Saturn, Sun, Rahu, and Venus, two trigrahi yogas (three-planet conjunctions) have formed between mid-February and mid-March. This will have favourable and unfavourable effects on individuals of different zodiac signs. It will also lead to development in the technology and business sectors, and changes in the weather are also expected.
According to Pandit Onkar Agnihotri, Jupiter, the guru (preceptor) of the Gods, has become direct in Taurus. On 11 February, Mercury also changed its position, moving from Capricorn to Aquarius. This will create a conjunction of Mercury and Saturn in Aquarius, leading to growth in the technology and business sectors and new inventions.
On 12 February at 9.57 pm, the Sun moved from Capricorn to Aquarius, creating a trigrahi yoga in Aquarius, which will last until 27 February. On 27 February at 11.47 pm, Mercury will change its sign and move to Pisces. Meanwhile, from 28 February to 14 March, this trigrahi yoga will be formed in Pisces, consisting of Mercury, Venus, and Rahu.

Gemini, Cancer, and Leo Zodiac Signs to Benefit

CG News: According to Pt. Janakisharan Mitra, while the change in zodiac signs of various planets will have some effect on all zodiac signs, this change will be particularly beneficial for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

Positive Impact on These Three Zodiac Signs

Gemini: This month may bring about change. Those in partnerships are likely to profit. Individuals of this sign may also expand their businesses. Plans for outings with their partners may also materialise.
Cancer: Individuals associated with writing, media, and printing may receive unexpected wealth from past investments. Opponents of this sign will try to belittle them, but they will succeed in overcoming them.

Leo: Most of life’s obstacles will be removed. They may also receive promotions in their workplace. There is also a possibility of receiving ancestral property.

