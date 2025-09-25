Bilaspur: Goddess Durga Enthroned Amidst 500,000 Golgappas; A Unique Navratri Pandal

This year's Durga Puja festival in Bilaspur is not only a symbol of traditional devotion but also showcases a unique blend of innovation, modernity, and new trends. Committees across the city are preparing their pandals with themes and grandeur. The pandals of Navyuvak Durgotsav Samiti and Singh Vahini Durga Utsav Samiti are the special attractions this year. Both committees have planned unique experiences for devotees.