Astrology and Spirituality

Bilaspur: Goddess Durga Enthroned Amidst 500,000 Golgappas; A Unique Navratri Pandal

This year's Durga Puja festival in Bilaspur is not only a symbol of traditional devotion but also a unique confluence of innovation, modernity, and new trends.

Bilaspur

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

On fourth day of Navratri devotees worshiped Goddess Kushmanda
Goddess Durga (Image: Patrika)

This year's Durga Puja festival in Bilaspur is not only a symbol of traditional devotion but also showcases a unique blend of innovation, modernity, and new trends. Committees across the city are preparing their pandals with themes and grandeur. The pandals of Navyuvak Durgotsav Samiti and Singh Vahini Durga Utsav Samiti are the special attractions this year. Both committees have planned unique experiences for devotees.

Navyuvak Durgotsav Samiti of Masanganj is decorating its pandal for its 57th year with approximately five lakh Gupchup. Navin Rupani, the committee president, explained that the pandal's theme is based on gupchup. He said that Gupchup is a favourite dish of all classes and will also be served as bhog-prasad (offerings).

Focus on Security

Twenty experienced artisans from Kolkata have been brought in for the preparation of this unique pandal, and construction began on 14 September. The committee has also paid special attention to security arrangements so that devotees can visit the deity with peace of mind.

Special Features of the Pandal

The pandal will feature three giant Gupchup, each 10 feet tall, with one containing the idol of Goddess Durga in a meditative pose. The pandal will also have elaborate lighting and decorations, creating a captivating and mesmerising spectacle for devotees.

Innovation and Health Focus in Bhog-Prasad

Navyuvak Durgotsav Samiti has also introduced special innovations in the bhog-prasad. Devotees will be given Gupchup as prasad for all five days. Tamarind water will be prepared using Ayurvedic methods, incorporating Tulsi and other medicinal elements to present it as an immunity booster.

Updated on:

25 Sept 2025 03:37 pm

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 03:36 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Bilaspur: Goddess Durga Enthroned Amidst 500,000 Golgappas; A Unique Navratri Pandal
