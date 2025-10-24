Chhath Puja 2025: Begins with Nahay Khay, Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Rules

Chhath Puja 2025 (Image: AI)
Chhath Puja 2025, Nahay Khay Day 1: Chhath Puja, a prominent Hindu festival, is celebrated with great fervour, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nepal. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Nahay Khay is the first day of Chhath Puja, during which devotees embark on a path of purity. This day is observed as a day of purity and cleanliness. On this day, devotees take a bath in rivers or other water bodies and clean their homes. Additionally, a special type of prasad (offering) is prepared, which is later offered to the Sun God.
The first day of the great festival of Chhath is known as 'Nahay Khay'. This day symbolises purity and restraint. It is on this day that the fasting women begin the rigorous vow of Chhath.
Nahay Khay is not merely a religious tradition but a symbol of self-purification and restraint. It is believed that bathing and consuming sattvic (pure and simple) food on this day purifies both the body and the mind. This day signifies liberation from negativity and sins. The core essence of the Chhath Vrat (vow) is to maintain purity, faith, and gratitude towards the Sun God in life. Nahay Khay is also referred to as the day of new beginnings. It is at this moment that the fasting devotees pray to the divine for the happiness and prosperity of their children, family, and society.
On this day, women observing the fast wake up early in the morning and first clean their homes. Following this, bathing in the Ganga, a river, or a pond is considered auspicious. If not possible, one can bathe at home by adding Ganga water to their bathing water. After bathing, new or clean clothes are worn, and the vow of Chhath Puja is taken. Subsequently, the Sun God is worshipped, and water is offered. Special attention is paid to the purity of food on this day. The fasting devotees consume a sattvic meal of chana dal (split chickpeas), kaddu ki sabzi (pumpkin curry), and rice. The use of garlic and onions is prohibited in the food.
The food prepared on the day of Nahay Khay is first offered to the Sun God, after which the fasting woman consumes it herself. Following this, other family members partake in the meal. This tradition is considered a symbol of purity and devotion within the household.
