Chhath Puja 2025: Begins with Nahay Khay, Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Rules

On this day, women observing the fast wake up early in the morning and first clean their homes. Following this, bathing in the Ganga, a river, or a pond is considered auspicious. If not possible, one can bathe at home by adding Ganga water to their bathing water. After bathing, new or clean clothes are worn, and the vow of Chhath Puja is taken. Subsequently, the Sun God is worshipped, and water is offered. Special attention is paid to the purity of food on this day. The fasting devotees consume a sattvic meal of chana dal (split chickpeas), kaddu ki sabzi (pumpkin curry), and rice. The use of garlic and onions is prohibited in the food.