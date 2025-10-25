Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Day 2: Full Information on Preparations and Rules

Chhath Puja 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Rules: The festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with devotion and faith. This festival is especially celebrated with great fanfare in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal. The main days of this festival are four, of which, October 26, 2025, is the second day of Kharna. The day of Kharna holds special significance for the devotees, as on this day, devotees worship Surya Dev for the happiness of their children, health, and prosperity. Let's learn in detail about the important preparations, worship methods, and rules of this day.
The second day of Chhath Puja is called 'Kharna'. In the year 2025, this holy day will be celebrated on Sunday, October 26. From the day of Kharna, a waterless fast of approximately 36 hours begins, which concludes with the offering of Arghya at sunset on the evening of Saptami Tithi. On this day, the Vrati (person observing the fast) observes a waterless fast throughout the day and in the evening prepares a prasad of jaggery kheer, roti, and fruits for Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. After the puja, the Vrati first offers this prasad to the gods and then consumes it themselves. With this, the main fast is considered to have begun.
The jaggery kheer prepared on the day of Kharna is considered very sacred. It is prepared only by the Vrati themselves. The kheer is prepared on a clay stove and in a brass pot to maintain purity.
On this day, the entire house is kept clean. During the preparation of food, no impurity or external object is used.
Along with jaggery kheer, roti, thekua, laddoo, and other traditional sweets are also prepared. In the evening, the Vrati serves the kheer on banana leaves. A separate portion is set aside and offered to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
After the puja, the Vrati consumes the prasad while sitting alone in the room. After this, family members seek their blessings. Married women also apply sindoor on the Vrati's forehead, which is considered auspicious.
From Kharna onwards, the Vrati observes a fast without consuming food and water for about 36 hours. During this time, they sleep on the ground and observe celibacy. Pillows or beds are not used while sleeping.
After the puja is completed, the prasad is distributed among all the members of the household. It is considered extremely sacred and a form of blessing.
