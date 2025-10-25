Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Day 2: Full Information on Preparations and Rules

The second day of Chhath Puja is called 'Kharna'. In the year 2025, this holy day will be celebrated on Sunday, October 26. From the day of Kharna, a waterless fast of approximately 36 hours begins, which concludes with the offering of Arghya at sunset on the evening of Saptami Tithi. On this day, the Vrati (person observing the fast) observes a waterless fast throughout the day and in the evening prepares a prasad of jaggery kheer, roti, and fruits for Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. After the puja, the Vrati first offers this prasad to the gods and then consumes it themselves. With this, the main fast is considered to have begun.