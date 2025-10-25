Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Day 2: Full Information on Preparations and Rules

The day of Kharna holds special significance for devotees, as on this day, those observing the fast worship the Sun God for the happiness of their children, health, and prosperity. The main days of this festival are four, of which today, October 26, 2025, is the second day of Kharna.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Bhoomi Goyal

Oct 25, 2025

Chhath Puja 2025 (Image: Patrika)

Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Rules: The festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with devotion and faith. This festival is especially celebrated with great fanfare in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal. The main days of this festival are four, of which, October 26, 2025, is the second day of Kharna. The day of Kharna holds special significance for the devotees, as on this day, devotees worship Surya Dev for the happiness of their children, health, and prosperity. Let's learn in detail about the important preparations, worship methods, and rules of this day.

What is Kharna?

The second day of Chhath Puja is called 'Kharna'. In the year 2025, this holy day will be celebrated on Sunday, October 26. From the day of Kharna, a waterless fast of approximately 36 hours begins, which concludes with the offering of Arghya at sunset on the evening of Saptami Tithi. On this day, the Vrati (person observing the fast) observes a waterless fast throughout the day and in the evening prepares a prasad of jaggery kheer, roti, and fruits for Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. After the puja, the Vrati first offers this prasad to the gods and then consumes it themselves. With this, the main fast is considered to have begun.

Rules and Traditions of Kharna

Specialty of Kheer

The jaggery kheer prepared on the day of Kharna is considered very sacred. It is prepared only by the Vrati themselves. The kheer is prepared on a clay stove and in a brass pot to maintain purity.

Attention to Purity

On this day, the entire house is kept clean. During the preparation of food, no impurity or external object is used.

Kharna Prasad

Along with jaggery kheer, roti, thekua, laddoo, and other traditional sweets are also prepared. In the evening, the Vrati serves the kheer on banana leaves. A separate portion is set aside and offered to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Vrati's Meal

After the puja, the Vrati consumes the prasad while sitting alone in the room. After this, family members seek their blessings. Married women also apply sindoor on the Vrati's forehead, which is considered auspicious.

Observance of the Fast

From Kharna onwards, the Vrati observes a fast without consuming food and water for about 36 hours. During this time, they sleep on the ground and observe celibacy. Pillows or beds are not used while sleeping.

Distribution of Prasad

After the puja is completed, the prasad is distributed among all the members of the household. It is considered extremely sacred and a form of blessing.

Chant These Mantras

  • Om Hreem Shashthidevya Swaha
  • Om Hreem Hreem Suryaya Namah
  • Om Aih Surya Sahasransho Tejo Rashee Jagatpate. Anukampaya Maam Bhaktya Grihanarghya Divakar:।।

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 03:13 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna Day 2: Full Information on Preparations and Rules

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Tarot Horoscope, October 26, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Chhath Puja 2025: Begins with Nahay Khay, Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Rules

Astrology and Spirituality

Jaipur: Over 450 cooks will prepare Prasad on 41 furnaces for the Lakhhi Festival at Khole Ke Hanuman Mandir on this date

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.