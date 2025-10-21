Chhath Puja Kharna Date 2025: Know the date, significance, and special place of Kharna in Chhath Puja

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as 'Kharna'. It is also called Lohanda. On this day, devotees consume a sacred meal in the evening after observing a day-long fast, which is then partaken as prasad (offering). The fast on this day is observed with complete purity and adherence to rituals, as it is believed that on this day, Chhathi Maiya (the deity) visits the devotee's home. The primary objective of Kharna is purity and self-restraint. On this day, special dishes are prepared while maintaining complete physical and mental purity. Once the Kharna prasad is consumed, the devotee observes a waterless fast for the next 36 hours.