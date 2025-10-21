Chhath Puja Kharna Date 2025: Know the date, significance, and special place of Kharna in Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja (Image: AI)
Chhath Puja Kharna Date 2025: Chhath Puja is a grand festival, symbolising devotion, faith, and dedication to nature. It is celebrated with great fervour, particularly among the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. This festival is a four-day celebration of fasting and devotion, with each day holding special significance. In this context, some people wonder about the date of Kharna, what this auspicious occasion entails, and its importance in Chhath Puja. If you have the same questions, the necessary information is provided below.
This year, Chhath Puja will commence on Saturday, October 25, 2025, with Nahay-Khay. Following this, Kharna will be observed on October 26 (Sunday), which is the second and extremely significant day of the Chhath festival.
The second day of Chhath Puja is known as 'Kharna'. It is also called Lohanda. On this day, devotees consume a sacred meal in the evening after observing a day-long fast, which is then partaken as prasad (offering). The fast on this day is observed with complete purity and adherence to rituals, as it is believed that on this day, Chhathi Maiya (the deity) visits the devotee's home. The primary objective of Kharna is purity and self-restraint. On this day, special dishes are prepared while maintaining complete physical and mental purity. Once the Kharna prasad is consumed, the devotee observes a waterless fast for the next 36 hours.
On the evening of Kharna, the devotee prepares kheer (rice pudding) with jaggery and rice on a new clay stove, using mango wood for fuel. This kheer is cooked in a brass or earthen pot. Along with this, puris or rotis made from wheat flour, and in many regions, thekua (a sweet biscuit) are also prepared. After the food is cooked, it is first offered as bhog (offering) to Chhathi Maiya. Then, the devotee consumes this prasad. Following this, the next phase begins: a 36-hour waterless fast, during which not a single drop of water is consumed.
