Daily Horoscope: Wednesday, 9 July 2025

Namaste! Welcome to Rajasthan Patrika, where we bring you the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.
Learn how the movement of planets and constellations will affect your life today.
Today's horoscope will tell you:
🔸 What's new in your career and job according to your zodiac sign?
🔸 Will there be profit or loss in business?
🔸 How will your family life, love relationships, and marital status be?
🔸 Astrological perspective on health, travel and mental state
🔸 Which remedies will be auspicious for you today?
Our horoscope is presented by the renowned Panchangakarta, Jyo. Pt. Chandan Shyamnaran Vyas Ji, Ujjain.
Prepared with his experienced vision, this horoscope will not only guide your daily routine but also help you make the right decisions.
(Horoscope – Wednesday, 9 July, 2025)
Aries:
There will be a lot of work. There are chances of desired promotion and transfer in the job. Make financial investments wisely. Your involvement will increase in family matters.
Taurus:
Today you will receive the cooperation and support of your spouse. There are chances of progress in business. Some new plans will be made in business. Some decisions taken by you may prove to be wrong.
Gemini:
You will be praised in social events. Profitable deals in business will boost your morale. There will be an increase in courage and valour. Interest in reading religious texts will increase.
Cancer:
You are very easily influenced by others, be cautious. You will be able to face adverse situations strongly. Business problems will end. There are chances of love affairs. Worry about debt will persist.
Leo:
Personal work will be affected due to changes in routine. Auspicious occasions will come in the family. There are chances of profit in business. Keep an eye on servants or employees.
Virgo:
The stalled money will be received, strengthening your financial position. You will move forward with self-confidence. Family happiness and contentment will remain. There will be interest in entertainment. Keep your belongings safe.
Libra:
You are careless about your health, be cautious. There are chances of investment in a new business. Today you will get an opportunity to spend time with scholars. There will be profitable deals. Fame will be achieved.
Scorpio:
You are careless about your relationships. Plans for business development will be made. Comforts will increase due to financial ease. There is a possibility of success after running around in personal life.
Sagittarius:
You want a change in job, but you will not be able to decide. Interest in literature will increase. Worry about the future of the child will persist. Well-thought-out decisions in business will yield profits.
Capricorn:
Utilise your time properly. Change your company. Do not be jealous of the progress of others. Work hard and come out of a narrow mindset. In business, do not blindly trust everyone. Legal disputes will be resolved in your favour.
Aquarius:
Your mind will be restless due to work not being completed on time. Artistic work will yield good results. New business plans will be made. There will be improvement in construction work. Avoid insulting your spouse's feelings; there will be tension in married life.
Pisces:
Control over food is necessary today. Stay away from show. You will be looking for mental peace. There will be concern over the delay in the marriage of the child. Court cases will be completed. Despite efforts, there will be a slowdown in business.