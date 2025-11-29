December 2025 Fast and Festivals: Paush Month Begins December 5, See Full List

In the upcoming year 2026, Jupiter, the guru of the gods, will form several Raj Yogas. Jupiter will enter Gemini, Cancer, and Leo in the new year. At the beginning of the year, it will form the Gajakesari Raj Yoga by conjoining with the Moon. The effects of this can be seen in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. Especially those born under Gemini, Cancer, and Leo may experience good fortune.