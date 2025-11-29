Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

December 2025 Fast and Festivals: Paush Month Begins December 5, See Full List

When is Mokshada Ekadashi, Kharmas, and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti? See the list of fasts and festivals falling in the month of December.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Image: Patrika

December 2025 Festival List: Many fasts and festivals occur every month in Hinduism. Several special fasts are also scheduled for December, the last month of the year. This month begins with the Shukla Paksha of the Margashirsha month. The month will commence with Mokshada Ekadashi.

This date is considered special for spiritual progress. It is believed that observing this fast leads to freedom from sins, peace, and prosperity. Additionally, this month will also feature fasts and festivals such as Saphala Ekadashi, Margashirsha Purnima, Kharmas, Kalashtami, Putrada Ekadashi, Paush Amavasya, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, and others. In this article, we will learn about the fasts, festivals, and planetary transits of December...

December 2025 Fasts and Festivals



























































































































DateFestival / Vrat / Event
1 December 2025Mokshada Ekadashi
1 December 2025Gita Jayanti
2 December 2025Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha)
2 December 2025Matsya Dwadashi
4 December 2025Dattatreya Jayanti
4 December 2025Margashirsha Purnima
4 December 2025Annapurna Jayanti
5 December 2025Start of Paush Month
5 December 2025Rohini Vrat
7 December 2025Sankashti Chaturthi
7 December 2025Akhurakh Sankashti
11 December 2025Kalashtami
11 December 2025Masik Krishna Janmashtami
15 December 2025Saphala Ekadashi
16 December 2025Dhanu Sankranti
16 December 2025Start of Kharmas
17 December 2025Budh Pradosh Vrat
18 December 2025Masik Shivratri
19 December 2025Paush Amavasya
21 December 2025Shortest Day
21 December 2025Chandra Darshan
24 December 2025Vighneshwara Chaturthi
25 December 2025Skanda Shashti
25 December 2025Christmas
27 December 2025Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
28 December 2025Masik Durgashtami
30 December 2025Paush Putrada Ekadashi
31 December 2025Kurma Dwadashi

December 2025 Planetary Transits

  • 5 December 2025 - Jupiter transits from Cancer to Gemini.
  • 7 December 2025 - Mars transits from Scorpio to Sagittarius.
  • 6 December 2025 - Mercury transits from Libra to Scorpio.
  • 28 December 2025 - Mercury transits from Scorpio to Sagittarius.
  • 16 December 2025 - Sun enters Sagittarius.
  • 20 December 2025 - Venus transits from Scorpio to Sagittarius.

In the upcoming year 2026, Jupiter, the guru of the gods, will form several Raj Yogas. Jupiter will enter Gemini, Cancer, and Leo in the new year. At the beginning of the year, it will form the Gajakesari Raj Yoga by conjoining with the Moon. The effects of this can be seen in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. Especially those born under Gemini, Cancer, and Leo may experience good fortune.

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / December 2025 Fast and Festivals: Paush Month Begins December 5, See Full List

