December 2025 Fast and Festivals: Paush Month Begins December 5, See Full List

December 2025 Festival List: Many fasts and festivals occur every month in Hinduism. Several special fasts are also scheduled for December, the last month of the year. This month begins with the Shukla Paksha of the Margashirsha month. The month will commence with Mokshada Ekadashi.
This date is considered special for spiritual progress. It is believed that observing this fast leads to freedom from sins, peace, and prosperity. Additionally, this month will also feature fasts and festivals such as Saphala Ekadashi, Margashirsha Purnima, Kharmas, Kalashtami, Putrada Ekadashi, Paush Amavasya, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, and others. In this article, we will learn about the fasts, festivals, and planetary transits of December...
|Date
|Festival / Vrat / Event
|1 December 2025
|Mokshada Ekadashi
|1 December 2025
|Gita Jayanti
|2 December 2025
|Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha)
|2 December 2025
|Matsya Dwadashi
|4 December 2025
|Dattatreya Jayanti
|4 December 2025
|Margashirsha Purnima
|4 December 2025
|Annapurna Jayanti
|5 December 2025
|Start of Paush Month
|5 December 2025
|Rohini Vrat
|7 December 2025
|Sankashti Chaturthi
|7 December 2025
|Akhurakh Sankashti
|11 December 2025
|Kalashtami
|11 December 2025
|Masik Krishna Janmashtami
|15 December 2025
|Saphala Ekadashi
|16 December 2025
|Dhanu Sankranti
|16 December 2025
|Start of Kharmas
|17 December 2025
|Budh Pradosh Vrat
|18 December 2025
|Masik Shivratri
|19 December 2025
|Paush Amavasya
|21 December 2025
|Shortest Day
|21 December 2025
|Chandra Darshan
|24 December 2025
|Vighneshwara Chaturthi
|25 December 2025
|Skanda Shashti
|25 December 2025
|Christmas
|27 December 2025
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|28 December 2025
|Masik Durgashtami
|30 December 2025
|Paush Putrada Ekadashi
|31 December 2025
|Kurma Dwadashi
In the upcoming year 2026, Jupiter, the guru of the gods, will form several Raj Yogas. Jupiter will enter Gemini, Cancer, and Leo in the new year. At the beginning of the year, it will form the Gajakesari Raj Yoga by conjoining with the Moon. The effects of this can be seen in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. Especially those born under Gemini, Cancer, and Leo may experience good fortune.
