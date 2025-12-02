Numerology: Number 2 are Influenced by the Moon, Know Their Characteristics

In numerology, Life Path number is considered very important. The ruling planet of 2 is considered to be the Moon God. Due to the influence of the Moon, the mind and intellect of these individuals work very peacefully. People with number 2 are very sensitive about their work. Life Path is calculated by adding the date, month, and year of birth. It is believed that individuals with a strong position of the Moon in their horoscope achieve great success in their careers. If the Moon is weak, they face difficulties in their jobs. Today, we will learn all about number 2.