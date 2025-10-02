Dhanteras 2025: Beyond Gold and Silver, Buying These Seven Items is Also Considered Auspicious

Dhanteras 2025 (Image: AI)
The festival of Dhanteras is considered the beginning of Diwali. This day is an auspicious occasion to receive the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, Kuber Dev, Yamraj, and Mother Lakshmi. In this regard, many people traditionally buy certain items on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, so that happiness, prosperity, and wealth reside in the home throughout the year.
But did you know that on Dhanteras, it is considered very auspicious to buy not only expensive items but also some inexpensive and everyday things? These items not only bring financial benefits but also bring positive energy and good fortune into life.
This year, the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to the Vedic almanac, the Trayodashi Tithi begins on October 18 at 12:18 PM and ends on the next day, October 19, at 1:51 PM. Since Udaya Tithi is given importance in Hindu tradition, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18.
Performing puja in the evening on the day of Dhanteras is considered most auspicious. This time, the best muhurat for puja will be from 7:15 PM to 9:40 PM. During this time, Mother Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Kuber Dev are worshipped.
The presence of Goddess Lakshmi in the home is associated with cleanliness. Buying a new broom is a symbol of driving out evil and poverty.
Buying metal utensils such as steel, brass, or copper is considered auspicious. Eating from these brings positive energy.
Buying beautiful idols for worship, especially those of Lakshmi-Ganesha who are worshipped on Diwali, is considered auspicious.
Copper is also beneficial for health and its purchase is considered superior from an Ayurvedic perspective.
Donating clothes or blankets to the needy is meritorious. Also, buying new clothes for oneself brings auspiciousness.
These have a special place in worship. Coriander is considered a symbol of prosperity and is also sown on the day of Diwali.
Buying and using salt removes Vastu defects. It drives negative energy out of the house.
