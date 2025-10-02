Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Dhanteras 2025: Beyond Gold and Silver, Buying These Seven Items is Also Considered Auspicious

Did you know that on Dhanteras, it is considered very auspicious to buy not only expensive items but also some inexpensive, everyday things? These items not only bring financial benefits but also bring positive energy and good fortune into life.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Dhanteras 2025 (Image: AI)

The festival of Dhanteras is considered the beginning of Diwali. This day is an auspicious occasion to receive the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, Kuber Dev, Yamraj, and Mother Lakshmi. In this regard, many people traditionally buy certain items on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, so that happiness, prosperity, and wealth reside in the home throughout the year.

But did you know that on Dhanteras, it is considered very auspicious to buy not only expensive items but also some inexpensive and everyday things? These items not only bring financial benefits but also bring positive energy and good fortune into life.

Dhanteras 2025 Date

This year, the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to the Vedic almanac, the Trayodashi Tithi begins on October 18 at 12:18 PM and ends on the next day, October 19, at 1:51 PM. Since Udaya Tithi is given importance in Hindu tradition, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18.

Auspicious Time for Puja

Performing puja in the evening on the day of Dhanteras is considered most auspicious. This time, the best muhurat for puja will be from 7:15 PM to 9:40 PM. During this time, Mother Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Kuber Dev are worshipped.

What to buy on Dhanteras 2025

Broom

The presence of Goddess Lakshmi in the home is associated with cleanliness. Buying a new broom is a symbol of driving out evil and poverty.

Utensils

Buying metal utensils such as steel, brass, or copper is considered auspicious. Eating from these brings positive energy.

Idols of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi

Buying beautiful idols for worship, especially those of Lakshmi-Ganesha who are worshipped on Diwali, is considered auspicious.

Copper Items

Copper is also beneficial for health and its purchase is considered superior from an Ayurvedic perspective.

Blankets or Clothes

Donating clothes or blankets to the needy is meritorious. Also, buying new clothes for oneself brings auspiciousness.

Coriander Seeds

These have a special place in worship. Coriander is considered a symbol of prosperity and is also sown on the day of Diwali.

Salt

Buying and using salt removes Vastu defects. It drives negative energy out of the house.

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Published on:

02 Oct 2025 02:59 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Dhanteras 2025: Beyond Gold and Silver, Buying These Seven Items is Also Considered Auspicious

