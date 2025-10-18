Dhanteras 2025: Welcome Positive Energy with Lamps on Dhanteras Evening, Know the Right Direction and Place

Dhanteras 2025: Kartik Krishna Trayodashi, that is, today, October 18, 2025, is the auspicious day of Dhanteras, marking the beginning of the festival of lights. This day is not only a symbol of wealth, health, and prosperity but also an opportunity to invite positive energy and auspiciousness into the home. In such a scenario, lighting a lamp at home is considered extremely auspicious, as the light of the lamp brings happiness, prosperity, and peace into the home. So, let's know about 13 places in the house where lighting a lamp is considered especially auspicious and fruitful.
The tradition of lighting lamps on Dhanteras is not only considered important from a religious perspective but also holds immense spiritual and symbolic significance. It is believed that on this day, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Dhanvantari and Yamraj, is particularly fruitful. Lamps are lit during Pradosh Kaal to invoke the deities, and at night, a special lamp is lit in the name of Yamraj, known as Yamdeep.
