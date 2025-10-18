Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Dhanteras 2025: Welcome Positive Energy with Lamps on Dhanteras Evening, Know the Right Direction and Place

Lighting a lamp at home is considered extremely auspicious, as the light of the lamp brings happiness, prosperity, and peace into the home. So, let's learn about 13 places in the house where lighting a lamp is considered especially auspicious and fruitful.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Dhanteras 2025: Kartik Krishna Trayodashi, that is, today, October 18, 2025, is the auspicious day of Dhanteras, marking the beginning of the festival of lights. This day is not only a symbol of wealth, health, and prosperity but also an opportunity to invite positive energy and auspiciousness into the home. In such a scenario, lighting a lamp at home is considered extremely auspicious, as the light of the lamp brings happiness, prosperity, and peace into the home. So, let's know about 13 places in the house where lighting a lamp is considered especially auspicious and fruitful.

Significance of lighting lamps on Dhanteras evening

The tradition of lighting lamps on Dhanteras is not only considered important from a religious perspective but also holds immense spiritual and symbolic significance. It is believed that on this day, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Dhanvantari and Yamraj, is particularly fruitful. Lamps are lit during Pradosh Kaal to invoke the deities, and at night, a special lamp is lit in the name of Yamraj, known as Yamdeep.

Tradition of lighting 13 lamps on Dhanteras

  • Near the bathroom – This place is also considered auspicious for lighting a lamp from the perspective of cleanliness and health.
  • Near a water source – Lighting a lamp near a hand pump, tap, or water tank keeps away diseases and negative energy.
  • In the home temple – Light a lamp in front of Lakshmi-Ganesh to ensure permanent wealth and auspiciousness in the home.
  • In the kitchen – Light a lamp in the kitchen in honour of Goddess Annapurna, so that there is never a shortage of food.
  • At the main entrance – Light two ghee lamps at the entrance of the house. This allows positive energy to enter the home.
  • Near the Tulsi plant – Lighting a lamp near the Tulsi plant maintains health, purity, and peace in the home.
  • In the balcony or window – Placing a lamp facing outwards paves the way for prosperity and auspicious occasions.
  • For the peace of the entire house – Light one lamp with the wish for the happiness and peace of the entire family.
  • Near the garbage – When all family members have returned home, light a lamp at the place of garbage or waste, so that negativity remains outside.
  • In the safe or place where money is kept – Light a lamp at this place and pray to Goddess Lakshmi for the protection and increase of wealth.
  • In the courtyard or on the roof – Place a lamp in the courtyard or on the roof for the purification and protection of the directions.
Published on:

18 Oct 2025 06:31 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Dhanteras 2025: Welcome Positive Energy with Lamps on Dhanteras Evening, Know the Right Direction and Place

