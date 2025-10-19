Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Diwali 2025: Rare Conjunction Forms After Years, Goddess Lakshmi’s Grace May Shower Upon These Three Zodiac Signs

This year, a rare Vaibhav Lakshmi Raj Yoga is forming on Diwali. This auspicious yoga, formed by the conjunction of the Moon and Venus, will have a special impact on three zodiac signs: Aquarius, Pisces, and Capricorn. Know which natives will receive the boon of wealth, prosperity, and success.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Bhoomi Goyal

Oct 19, 2025

Image: AI

Diwali 2025: According to Vedic astrology, whenever planets complete their predetermined period and enter a new zodiac sign, their influence is observed differently for the natives of each sign. This year's Diwali festival is going to be very special as a rare and auspicious conjunction is forming after many years. This time, on the day of Diwali, the Moon and Venus will unite in the Virgo sign, forming the Vaibhav Lakshmi Rajyoga. This yoga is an indicator of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. It is believed that the influence of this yoga will be extremely auspicious, especially for three zodiac signs: Aquarius, Pisces, and Capricorn.

Aquarius

For the natives of Aquarius, Diwali 2025 may bring new good news. Due to the influence of Vaibhav Lakshmi Rajyoga, a significant improvement in financial condition is expected. There are prospects for business expansion and new partnerships. Long-pending tasks will be completed, and opportunities for profit from new projects will increase. Salaried individuals may receive promotions or recognition. There will be happiness and harmony in the family, and pleasant news is expected from children. During this period, new avenues for financial inflow may open up with the special grace of Goddess Lakshmi. There is also a possibility of recovering old outstanding money.

Pisces

For the natives of Pisces, this Diwali will be filled with confidence and success. The effect of Vaibhav Lakshmi Rajyoga will positively impact your thinking and decision-making abilities. Long-stalled tasks will be completed, and hard work will yield appropriate results. The family environment will be full of joy. For married individuals, love and understanding in relationships will deepen, while for unmarried individuals, prospects for marriage proposals are strong. Financial stability will be achieved, and there will be possibilities of profit from investments. Relief is also expected on the health front. One may find freedom from old ailments or mental stress.

Capricorn

For the natives of Capricorn, this Diwali will bring good fortune and success. The Vaibhav Lakshmi Rajyoga will give a new direction to your destiny. This yoga, forming in the house of fortune, will help complete your unfinished tasks. There are prospects for promotion, recognition, and new responsibilities in your career. This period will be extremely auspicious for business owners. Many opportunities for business growth and profit will arise. Financially, this period indicates strength. Investments and new projects will prove profitable. There is a possibility of religious journeys or auspicious ceremonies, as well as success in competitive examinations. Overall, Diwali 2025 is set to bring a beautiful confluence of good fortune, wealth, and progress for these three zodiac signs.

19 Oct 2025 01:11 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Diwali 2025: Rare Conjunction Forms After Years, Goddess Lakshmi’s Grace May Shower Upon These Three Zodiac Signs

