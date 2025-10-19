Diwali 2025: Rare Conjunction Forms After Years, Goddess Lakshmi’s Grace May Shower Upon These Three Zodiac Signs

For the natives of Capricorn, this Diwali will bring good fortune and success. The Vaibhav Lakshmi Rajyoga will give a new direction to your destiny. This yoga, forming in the house of fortune, will help complete your unfinished tasks. There are prospects for promotion, recognition, and new responsibilities in your career. This period will be extremely auspicious for business owners. Many opportunities for business growth and profit will arise. Financially, this period indicates strength. Investments and new projects will prove profitable. There is a possibility of religious journeys or auspicious ceremonies, as well as success in competitive examinations. Overall, Diwali 2025 is set to bring a beautiful confluence of good fortune, wealth, and progress for these three zodiac signs.