Astrology and Spirituality

Diwali 2025: Two Amavasyas in Kartik Month, Know When to Perform Lakshmi Puja

This year, the festival of Diwali 2025 is bringing a special astronomical conjunction. The Amavasya tithi of Kartik month will be observed for two days, leading many to question which day would be auspicious for Lakshmi Pujan.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Diwali 2025, Diwali five days significance, Diwali festival meaning, Diwali rituals and traditions, Importance of Diwali days, Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj meaning,

Diwali (Image: AI)

Diwali 2025: Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is the biggest and most important festival in Hinduism. This festival is celebrated with great fanfare every year on the new moon of the Kartik month. However, a special aspect in 2025 is that there will be two new moons in the Kartik month. This raises a question in many minds: when will be the auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja this year – during Pradosh Kaal or Nishith Kaal? Know the important information here.

Conjunction of Two New Moons in Kartik Month

According to the Hindu almanac, the Kartik Amavasya (new moon) date will begin on October 20 (Monday) at 3:45 PM and will conclude on October 21 (Tuesday) at 5:50 PM. Due to this, the new moon will span two days. However, from an astrological perspective, the Deepavali puja is considered auspicious on the first day, October 20, as both Pradosh Kaal and Nishith Kaal will be available on that day.

Why Will Deepavali Be Celebrated on October 20?

According to astrological experts, Lakshmi Puja is considered auspicious only during Pradosh and Nishith Kaal. Since both these periods will be present on the evening of October 20, it will be best to perform Lakshmi Puja on this day. The next day, October 21, the new moon will end before sunrise, due to which there will be no opportunity for Deepavali puja on that day. The Kartik Amavasya for bathing and charity will be observed on the morning of October 21.

What is the Significance of Pradosh and Nishith Kaal?

In Hinduism, Pradosh Kaal is the period after sunset, while Nishith Kaal is considered the time of midnight. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits Earth during this Nishith Kaal, hence lighting lamps and performing puja at this time is extremely auspicious and fruitful.

Deepotsav 2025 Will Be Special for Six Days










































DateDayFestival
October 18, 2025SaturdayDhanteras
October 19, 2025SundayRoop Chaturdashi (Naraka Chaturdashi)
October 20, 2025MondayDeepavali and Lakshmi Puja
October 21, 2025TuesdayBathing-Charity Amavasya
October 22, 2025WednesdayGovardhan Puja
October 23, 2025ThursdayBhai Dooj

Diwali 2025

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 05:34 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Diwali 2025: Two Amavasyas in Kartik Month, Know When to Perform Lakshmi Puja

