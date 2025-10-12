Diwali 2025: Two Amavasyas in Kartik Month, Know When to Perform Lakshmi Puja

According to astrological experts, Lakshmi Puja is considered auspicious only during Pradosh and Nishith Kaal. Since both these periods will be present on the evening of October 20, it will be best to perform Lakshmi Puja on this day. The next day, October 21, the new moon will end before sunrise, due to which there will be no opportunity for Deepavali puja on that day. The Kartik Amavasya for bathing and charity will be observed on the morning of October 21.