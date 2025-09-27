Dussehra 2025: Three Auspicious Yogas to Benefit These Three Zodiac Signs

In Hinduism, Vijayadashami or Dussehra is considered a symbol of the victory of good over evil. This festival is celebrated every year on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025. On this occasion, effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, symbols of evil, are burnt to convey the message of the triumph of good. It is believed that on this day, Lord Rama slew Ravan and established righteousness. Three special yogas are forming on this day, which are bringing auspicious signs for some zodiac signs. Let's find out whose luck is going to change on Dussehra.
The significance of Dussehra increases even more this year as three special yogas are forming on this day: Raviyoga, Sukarma Yoga, and Dhriti Yoga. Furthermore, on the following day, October 3, Mercury and Mars will also conjunct. These auspicious conjunctions will have a direct impact on some zodiac signs, bringing new opportunities and signs of success for them.
For the natives of Aries, this Dussehra will bring messages of happiness and progress. Long-pending tasks will now be completed. Salaried individuals may get new opportunities and will receive due rewards for their hard work. This period will also be profitable for businessmen. Auspicious news may be heard in family life. Additionally, your prestige and recognition in society will also increase.
For Cancerians, this will be a time of progress in both their careers and personal lives. There are chances of promotion in jobs, and superiors will be satisfied with your work. Dussehra may prove to be fortunate for those awaiting transfers or new jobs. Respect and honour will increase in social life, and there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family.
For Sagittarians, Dussehra will bring significant changes and opportunities. There will be career advancement and increased responsibilities, which you will successfully fulfil. The financial situation will strengthen, and stalled work will gain momentum. There will be peace and harmony in the family, and relationships will deepen. Your hard work will pay off during this time, and you will receive support from all quarters.