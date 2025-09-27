Dussehra 2025: Three Auspicious Yogas to Benefit These Three Zodiac Signs

In Hinduism, Vijayadashami or Dussehra is considered a symbol of the victory of good over evil. This festival is celebrated every year on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025. On this occasion, effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, symbols of evil, are burnt to convey the message of the triumph of good. It is believed that on this day, Lord Rama slew Ravan and established righteousness. Three special yogas are forming on this day, which are bringing auspicious signs for some zodiac signs. Let's find out whose luck is going to change on Dussehra.