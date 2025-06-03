Ganga Dussehra 2025: Auspicious Timing Coincides with Bhagiratha’s Era

When is Ganga Dussehra? According to astrologer Neetika Sharma of Ajmer, the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month begins at 11:54 PM on 4 June and concludes at 2:15 AM on 6 June. Therefore, according to the Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 5 June.

Auspicious Yogas on Ganga Dussehra According to the Panchang, several auspicious yogas are forming on Ganga Dussehra. Siddhi Yoga will prevail until 9:14 AM on 5 June. Along with this, Ravi Yoga and Hasta Nakshatra will also be present. Following this, Taitila Karan will last until 1:02 PM. After that, Gara Karan Yoga will continue until 2:15 AM. According to the Panchang, performing ablutions and charity during these auspicious yogas is considered beneficial, leading to the attainment of moksha (liberation).

Ganga Dussehra Puja Vidhi Ganga Dussehra holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that worshipping Mother Ganga with proper rituals on this day fulfils all desires and bestows the blessings of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Let’s learn from astrologer Neetika Sharma how to perform the Ganga Dussehra Puja in 2025.

1. Wake up early in the morning and bathe (bathing in the Ganges River holds immense importance on this day, but due to concerns about the coronavirus, bathing with Ganges water at home is also acceptable).

2. Add Ganges water to your bathwater and meditate on Mother Ganga while bathing. 3. Sprinkle Ganges water in your home temple and light a lamp. Perform abhisheka (ritual bathing) of all the deities with Ganges water. On this day, worshipping Lord Shankar yields auspicious results.

4. Meditate on Mother Ganga as much as possible. If possible, observe a fast on this day. 5. Perform Mother Ganga’s aarti at home. 6. Invoke Mother Ganga and offer her bhog (offerings). Remember that only sattvic (pure) items are offered to God.