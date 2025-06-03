scriptGanga Dussehra 2025: Auspicious Timing Coincides with Bhagiratha’s Era | Latest News | Patrika News
Ganga Dussehra 2025: Auspicious Timing Coincides with Bhagiratha’s Era

Let’s explore the auspicious timings for the puja and the detailed puja procedure.

Jun 03, 2025 / 12:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Ganga Dussehra 2025 Shubh Yog: According to the Puranas, Mother Ganga descended to earth on the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month, in the Hasta Nakshatra. The festival commemorating Ganga Maiya’s arrival on earth, originating from Lord Vishnu’s thumb, Ganga Dussehra, will be celebrated on 5 June this year. Notably, this year too, Ganga Dussehra will coincide with the Hasta Nakshatra, the same auspicious conjunction that existed during the time of King Bhagirath.

When is Ganga Dussehra?

According to astrologer Neetika Sharma of Ajmer, the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month begins at 11:54 PM on 4 June and concludes at 2:15 AM on 6 June. Therefore, according to the Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 5 June.

Auspicious Yogas on Ganga Dussehra

According to the Panchang, several auspicious yogas are forming on Ganga Dussehra. Siddhi Yoga will prevail until 9:14 AM on 5 June. Along with this, Ravi Yoga and Hasta Nakshatra will also be present. Following this, Taitila Karan will last until 1:02 PM. After that, Gara Karan Yoga will continue until 2:15 AM. According to the Panchang, performing ablutions and charity during these auspicious yogas is considered beneficial, leading to the attainment of moksha (liberation).

Ganga Dussehra Puja Vidhi

Ganga Dussehra holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that worshipping Mother Ganga with proper rituals on this day fulfils all desires and bestows the blessings of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Let’s learn from astrologer Neetika Sharma how to perform the Ganga Dussehra Puja in 2025.
1. Wake up early in the morning and bathe (bathing in the Ganges River holds immense importance on this day, but due to concerns about the coronavirus, bathing with Ganges water at home is also acceptable).
2. Add Ganges water to your bathwater and meditate on Mother Ganga while bathing.

3. Sprinkle Ganges water in your home temple and light a lamp. Perform abhisheka (ritual bathing) of all the deities with Ganges water. On this day, worshipping Lord Shankar yields auspicious results.
4. Meditate on Mother Ganga as much as possible. If possible, observe a fast on this day.

5. Perform Mother Ganga’s aarti at home.

6. Invoke Mother Ganga and offer her bhog (offerings). Remember that only sattvic (pure) items are offered to God.

Special Significance of Charity in this Number

It is believed that bathing and donating in the Ganges River on Ganga Dussehra yields the fruits equivalent to many great yajnas (sacrificial rites), destroys sins, and grants moksha (liberation) after death. On this day, things like sherbet, water, earthen pots, fans, muskmelons, mangoes, sugar, etc., are donated. It is said that the number of items donated on this day should be 10.

