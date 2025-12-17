17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Gem Therapy in Astrology: Balancing Planets to Support Better HealthGemstones

Choosing the right gemstone can balance planetary influences and improve health. Emeralds are considered beneficial for stomach problems, while rubies and sapphires are useful for bone and nerve issues. However, it is extremely important to seek astrological advice before wearing any gemstone.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Gemstone: In today's times, people are increasingly drawn towards alternative treatments alongside conventional medicines. In astrology, Gem Therapy is considered an effective means of improving health. It is believed that wearing the right gemstone, using the correct method, balances the planets and has a positive effect on the body.

How does Gem Therapy work?

According to astrological science, each gemstone is associated with a particular planet.

  • Yellow Sapphire – Jupiter
  • Pearl – Moon
  • Coral – Mars
  • Ruby – Sun
  • Emerald – Mercury
  • Blue Sapphire – Saturn

When a person wears a gemstone, the associated planet becomes stronger, and planets with opposing natures weaken. Gemstones benefit health in two ways—

  • Balancing the planet causing the ailment
  • Strengthening its opposing planet

Stomach-related problems and Gemstone remedies

Today, most illnesses are related to the stomach and digestive system. According to astrology, stomach-related diseases are primarily linked to Jupiter, the Moon, and Rahu.

If you suffer from gas, indigestion, acidity, or stomach pain, then

  • Avoid wearing Yellow Sapphire, Pearl, and Hessonite.
  • In such cases, wearing Emerald is considered beneficial, as it strengthens the planet Mercury.
  • In some specific situations, a light grey or dark-hued Pearl can also be beneficial, but this should only be worn with expert advice.

Which gemstone to wear for bone and nerve problems?

Bone weakness is considered to be related to the Sun, and nerve problems are associated with Saturn.

  • Ruby provides relief for bone pain, calcium deficiency, or joint problems.
  • Blue Sapphire is considered helpful for nerve-related issues, tingling, or numbness.
  • In some cases, Pitambari Neelam (which has a slight yellow hue) is also useful.

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 11:40 am

