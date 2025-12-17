17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Vastu Tips For Main Door: Place These Items At Your Main Entrance To Unlock Kubera’s Treasury

In Vastu Shastra, placing certain items at the main entrance of the house is considered very auspicious. If we place these items in front of our homes, happiness and prosperity enter the house. Let's learn what things should be placed at the main entrance of the house according to Vastu.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Vastu Tips for the Main Door (Image: Freepik)

Vastu Tips For Main Door: Vastu Shastra is an important discipline of astrology. Under this, detailed discussions are held regarding how things should be placed, or which things should be kept, both inside and outside the house. If we want happiness and peace in our lives, we should follow the rules of Vastu Shastra. Under Vastu Shastra, the main door of the house is considered the most important part of the house. This is considered the place where both positive and negative energies enter. If we place certain things at our main door according to Vastu Shastra, happiness will come into our lives and positive energy will enter our homes. In this context, let us know what things we should place at our main door.

Place These Things At The Main Door Of Your House

Swastik Symbol
According to Vastu Shastra, you can place a Swastik symbol on your main door. Placing a Swastik will prevent negative energy from lingering around your house and will allow positive energy to enter your home. Along with this, this symbol is also considered very auspicious for happiness and prosperity.

Lemon-Chilli Toran
You can hang a lemon-chilli toran on your main door. Placing this toran will remove Vastu defects from your house. You can place it in the middle of the door. You can change this toran every Tuesday and Saturday.

Surya Yantra
According to Vastu, you can place a Surya Yantra on the main door of your house. Placing it on the door will increase your honour and respect. Along with this, the health of the family also remains good. Placing a Surya Yantra also removes the evil eye from the house.

Conch Shell
You can place a conch shell on the main door of your house. Placing it at the main gate of the house maintains happiness and peace in the home. Along with this, placing it brings prosperity to the house. The income of the family increases. You can clean the conch shell daily with Ganga water, tie it in a red cloth, and hang it. Placing a conch shell ensures that Goddess Lakshmi's grace always remains upon your home.

Updated on:

17 Dec 2025 02:35 pm

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 02:34 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Vastu Tips For Main Door: Place These Items At Your Main Entrance To Unlock Kubera's Treasury

Astrology and Spirituality

