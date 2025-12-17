Vastu Tips For Main Door: Place These Items At Your Main Entrance To Unlock Kubera’s Treasury

Vastu Tips For Main Door: Vastu Shastra is an important discipline of astrology. Under this, detailed discussions are held regarding how things should be placed, or which things should be kept, both inside and outside the house. If we want happiness and peace in our lives, we should follow the rules of Vastu Shastra. Under Vastu Shastra, the main door of the house is considered the most important part of the house. This is considered the place where both positive and negative energies enter. If we place certain things at our main door according to Vastu Shastra, happiness will come into our lives and positive energy will enter our homes. In this context, let us know what things we should place at our main door.