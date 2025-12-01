Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Gita Jayanti Special: Discover Your Most Relevant Verse Based on Your Birth Date from Bhagvad Gita

Know which lesson from the Gita is most important for you according to your date of birth. Personal message from the Bhagavad Gita related to numerology.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Bhagavad Gita Lessons (Image: Freepik)

Bhagavad Gita Lessons by Date of Birth: The Bhagavad Gita is considered a highly sacred scripture in Hinduism. Devotees of Lord Shri Krishna, in particular, study it with great care, as it contains vital life lessons. For this reason, we have extracted some key lessons from the Gita based on your date of birth. Let's find out what message awaits you.

Living in the Present

If your number is 1, you come under the influence of the Sun.

The Gita says—the past is gone, learn from it. The future is yet to come, prepare yourself for it. But real life is in this very moment, live it fully.

Stay Calm

People with number 2 are associated with the Moon.

When our mind is calm, we can better understand our desires. Do not lose hope even in difficult times. A calm mind also leads to clear thinking and positive energy.

You Become What You Believe

Those with number 3 are connected to Jupiter.

The greatest power in the world is our belief. Believe it, and a sick person gets well, a sad person starts smiling, and a loser tries again. Believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.

The Mind is Most Powerful

Those with number 4 are under the influence of Rahu.

You will become what you think. If you decide in your mind that you can do it, the path will automatically appear. But if you give up at the beginning, the destination will remain distant.

Never Stop Learning

People with number 5 are connected to Mercury.

The Gita emphasizes the importance of wisdom and learning. Nowadays, information is everywhere; one only needs the desire to learn. The more you learn, the further you will progress—for yourself and for society.

Change is Life

Those with number 6 are influenced by Venus.

The Gita clearly states—everything changes. The body, emotions, thoughts—everything. The person who learns to change with time moves forward. Adapting to new situations, trying something new, that is true success.

The Body is Mortal, the Soul is Immortal

Those with number 7 are governed by Ketu.

Lord Krishna says, the soul never dies; it only changes bodies. This means our soul is eternal. The body is merely a temporary guest.

Do Your Duty, Don't Worry About the Results

Those with number 8 come under the influence of Saturn.

The Gita clearly states that you can only do your duty; the outcome is not in your hands. Let go of the anxiety about results and perform your duty with complete honesty.

Change Your Perspective, Change the Results

People with number 9 come under the influence of Mars.

Arjuna was afraid to fight on the battlefield of Kurukshetra because he could not see the consequences of his actions. The Gita teaches that what we do and why we do it depends on how we view the world. Change your perspective, and your thinking will change.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 12:55 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Gita Jayanti Special: Discover Your Most Relevant Verse Based on Your Birth Date from Bhagvad Gita

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Aries Horoscope 2026: A Mixed Year of Challenges and Progress

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 1 December 2025: Daily Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Numerology 2026: Life Path Number 1 may see these changes, know how the new year will be

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 30 November 2025 for All 12 Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

December 2025 Fast and Festivals: Paush Month Begins December 5, See Full List

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.