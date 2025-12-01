Gita Jayanti Special: Discover Your Most Relevant Verse Based on Your Birth Date from Bhagvad Gita

Bhagavad Gita Lessons (Image: Freepik)
Bhagavad Gita Lessons by Date of Birth: The Bhagavad Gita is considered a highly sacred scripture in Hinduism. Devotees of Lord Shri Krishna, in particular, study it with great care, as it contains vital life lessons. For this reason, we have extracted some key lessons from the Gita based on your date of birth. Let's find out what message awaits you.
If your number is 1, you come under the influence of the Sun.
The Gita says—the past is gone, learn from it. The future is yet to come, prepare yourself for it. But real life is in this very moment, live it fully.
People with number 2 are associated with the Moon.
When our mind is calm, we can better understand our desires. Do not lose hope even in difficult times. A calm mind also leads to clear thinking and positive energy.
Those with number 3 are connected to Jupiter.
The greatest power in the world is our belief. Believe it, and a sick person gets well, a sad person starts smiling, and a loser tries again. Believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.
Those with number 4 are under the influence of Rahu.
You will become what you think. If you decide in your mind that you can do it, the path will automatically appear. But if you give up at the beginning, the destination will remain distant.
People with number 5 are connected to Mercury.
The Gita emphasizes the importance of wisdom and learning. Nowadays, information is everywhere; one only needs the desire to learn. The more you learn, the further you will progress—for yourself and for society.
Those with number 6 are influenced by Venus.
The Gita clearly states—everything changes. The body, emotions, thoughts—everything. The person who learns to change with time moves forward. Adapting to new situations, trying something new, that is true success.
Those with number 7 are governed by Ketu.
Lord Krishna says, the soul never dies; it only changes bodies. This means our soul is eternal. The body is merely a temporary guest.
Those with number 8 come under the influence of Saturn.
The Gita clearly states that you can only do your duty; the outcome is not in your hands. Let go of the anxiety about results and perform your duty with complete honesty.
People with number 9 come under the influence of Mars.
Arjuna was afraid to fight on the battlefield of Kurukshetra because he could not see the consequences of his actions. The Gita teaches that what we do and why we do it depends on how we view the world. Change your perspective, and your thinking will change.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending