New Year 2026: Donate These Items for a Prosperous Year Ahead

The new year is about to begin. The new year brings many new excitements and hopes into our lives. It is believed that the actions we take on the first day of the new year have auspicious and inauspicious consequences that we experience throughout the year. In Sanatan Dharma, charity and good deeds are considered very important. According to religious beliefs, donating certain items brings a lot of happiness into our lives. The scriptures mention specific items to donate on the first day of the new year. Donating these items on the first day of the new year ensures happiness in a person's life throughout the year. Let's find out what we should donate on the first day of the new year.