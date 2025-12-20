20 December 2025,

Saturday

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2026: Donate These Items for a Prosperous Year Ahead

Everyone welcomes the New Year in their own way. Scriptures suggest donating certain specific items on New Year's Day. Let's find out what things should be donated to mark the beginning of the New Year.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Image: Freepik

The new year is about to begin. The new year brings many new excitements and hopes into our lives. It is believed that the actions we take on the first day of the new year have auspicious and inauspicious consequences that we experience throughout the year. In Sanatan Dharma, charity and good deeds are considered very important. According to religious beliefs, donating certain items brings a lot of happiness into our lives. The scriptures mention specific items to donate on the first day of the new year. Donating these items on the first day of the new year ensures happiness in a person's life throughout the year. Let's find out what we should donate on the first day of the new year.

Donate These Items

Donation of Red Items: On the first day of the new year, you can donate red items such as red clothing, masoor dal (red lentils), or honey. Donating red items on this day strengthens the position of Mars in the horoscope, ensuring that our entire year passes peacefully.

Donation of Green Vegetables: On the new year, you can donate green vegetables, green bangles, or roti (bread) to a cow shelter. Donating to a cow shelter on this day brings progress in your business. Additionally, your business will run smoothly throughout the year.

Donation of Yellow Items: On the new year, you can donate yellow items such as yellow clothing, yellow dal (lentils), gram flour, chickpeas, or sattu (roasted gram flour). Donating these items on this day increases your respect and honour, and all your pending tasks will be completed.

Donation of Black Items: To avoid the malefic influence of Saturn, you can donate black items on the new year, such as black clothing, a black blanket, leather shoes/slippers, black sesame seeds, etc. This will ensure that you always have the blessings of Lord Shani.

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 03:56 pm

Astrology and Spirituality / New Year 2026: Donate These Items for a Prosperous Year Ahead

