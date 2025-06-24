Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Worship Method

According to tradition, newlywed women observe their first fast at their parental homes. Swings are decorated, and folk songs are sung. Fairs are held in many parts of the country, and processions of Mother Parvati are taken out. Let’s know the date and method of worship of Hariyali Teej.

When is Hariyali Teej 2025? Beginning of Shravan Shukla Tritiya: Saturday, 26 July 2025 at 10:44 AM

End of Shravan Shukla Tritiya: Sunday, 27 July 2025 at 10:44 AM

Hariyali Teej on Udaya Tithi: Sunday, 27 July 2025

Auspicious Yogas on Hariyali Teej 2025 Two auspicious yogas are forming on Hariyali Teej. Ravi Yoga from 4:23 PM on 27 July to 5:49 AM on 28 July, and Varya Yoga until 3:13 AM on 28 July.

Importance of Hariyali Teej 2025 On Hariyali Teej, women observe a fast and worship Mother Parvati and Lord Shankar, praying for a happy married life. On this day, they swing on swings, prepare dishes, and sing folk songs.

Worship Method According to the Shiva Purana, Hariyali Teej should be worshipped with this method. 1. On this day, clean the house and decorate it with toran-mandap. On a low stool, mix Ganga water in the mud and make idols of Shiva Linga, Lord Ganesha, Mother Parvati and her friends.

2. After making the mud idols, perform Shodashopachara Puja while invoking the deities. 3. The Hariyali Teej fast continues throughout the night. During this time, women also perform Jagran and Kirtan.