Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 18 February 2025: Luck Shines on Aries, Cancer and These 3 Signs – Check Predictions for All 12

Today’s Horoscope, February 18th: Recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday to improve planetary movements and stellar positions. Aries and Cancer will benefit. Find out what today holds for you in today’s horoscope. Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyasa presents the special predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

JaipurFeb 18, 2025 / 08:57 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Horoscope, 18 February 2025: What does Tuesday hold for you? Will you gain wealth, or are you poised for career success? Will there be happiness in the family, or the start of a new relationship? Find out from Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas the accurate horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Today’s Horoscope: Aries

There are prospects of success in love affairs. There will be tension in the family. You will be busy collecting land and property documents. Try to postpone travel. Don’t make fun of anyone. You may receive new jewellery.

Today’s Horoscope: Taurus

You will benefit from a religious gathering. The time is currently weak for diamond traders. Students may receive honours. The child’s health may deteriorate. You may be troubled by domestic servants.

Today’s Horoscope: Gemini

Take any decision thoughtfully. Haste can lead to loss. Those who wish to go on a religious journey can benefit from it. The non-completion of planned tasks on time may lead to a decrease in self-confidence.

Today’s Horoscope: Cancer

Those involved in art and writing will gain fame. There may be a verbal dispute with superiors at the workplace. The child’s progress will keep the mind happy. You are considering buying a new vehicle.

Today’s Horoscope: Leo

Positive results will be obtained at the workplace. The support of your life partner will help in completing the work smoothly. Interest in religious activities will increase. There will be a change in the financial situation, which will accelerate stalled work.

Today’s Horoscope: Virgo

Young people will get good offers in their careers. There will be tension due to family disputes. Disputes with your employees may disrupt work. There are prospects of receiving new clothes and jewellery.

Today’s Horoscope: Libra

The tension that has been going on for a long time in partnership may end today. The budget may be disrupted by the end of the month, manage accordingly. Friends’ cooperation will complete the tasks. There will be excessive expenditure.

Today’s Horoscope: Scorpio

A plan for a big task will be made. Do not tell anyone about your future strategy, otherwise disruption in work is certain. The mind will be happy with the attainment of children’s happiness. You will benefit from new relationships.

Today’s Horoscope: Sagittarius

There are prospects of travelling with family members. Bonding with loved ones will increase. You will take full advantage of the holidays. It is a good time to invest, you will profit. Reputation may be damaged.

Today’s Horoscope: Capricorn

The business situation will improve. Family needs will be met. There will be profitable contracts in business. There may be disagreements with your life partner.

Today’s Horoscope: Aquarius

You will receive the cooperation of employees at the workplace. There are prospects of improvement in marital relations. The business situation will improve. There are prospects of going abroad. There will be a rift with the father, but the relationship will be restored in time.

Today’s Horoscope: Pisces

The disappointment that has been going on for many days will end today. The day will begin with new energy. All important tasks will be completed today. There are prospects of unexpected financial gains. Change your company and engage in satsang. There will be an increase in dominance. You will suffer from respiratory ailments.
Astrologer Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas, Ujjain

