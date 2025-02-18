Today’s Horoscope, 18 February 2025: Luck Shines on Aries, Cancer and These 3 Signs – Check Predictions for All 12

Today’s Horoscope: Aries There are prospects of success in love affairs. There will be tension in the family. You will be busy collecting land and property documents. Try to postpone travel. Don’t make fun of anyone. You may receive new jewellery.

Today’s Horoscope: Taurus You will benefit from a religious gathering. The time is currently weak for diamond traders. Students may receive honours. The child’s health may deteriorate. You may be troubled by domestic servants.

Today’s Horoscope: Gemini Take any decision thoughtfully. Haste can lead to loss. Those who wish to go on a religious journey can benefit from it. The non-completion of planned tasks on time may lead to a decrease in self-confidence.

Today’s Horoscope: Cancer Those involved in art and writing will gain fame. There may be a verbal dispute with superiors at the workplace. The child’s progress will keep the mind happy. You are considering buying a new vehicle.

Today’s Horoscope: Leo Positive results will be obtained at the workplace. The support of your life partner will help in completing the work smoothly. Interest in religious activities will increase. There will be a change in the financial situation, which will accelerate stalled work.

Today’s Horoscope: Virgo Young people will get good offers in their careers. There will be tension due to family disputes. Disputes with your employees may disrupt work. There are prospects of receiving new clothes and jewellery.

Today’s Horoscope: Libra The tension that has been going on for a long time in partnership may end today. The budget may be disrupted by the end of the month, manage accordingly. Friends’ cooperation will complete the tasks. There will be excessive expenditure.

Today’s Horoscope: Scorpio A plan for a big task will be made. Do not tell anyone about your future strategy, otherwise disruption in work is certain. The mind will be happy with the attainment of children’s happiness. You will benefit from new relationships.

Today’s Horoscope: Sagittarius There are prospects of travelling with family members. Bonding with loved ones will increase. You will take full advantage of the holidays. It is a good time to invest, you will profit. Reputation may be damaged.

Today’s Horoscope: Capricorn The business situation will improve. Family needs will be met. There will be profitable contracts in business. There may be disagreements with your life partner. Today’s Horoscope: Aquarius You will receive the cooperation of employees at the workplace. There are prospects of improvement in marital relations. The business situation will improve. There are prospects of going abroad. There will be a rift with the father, but the relationship will be restored in time.

Today’s Horoscope: Pisces The disappointment that has been going on for many days will end today. The day will begin with new energy. All important tasks will be completed today. There are prospects of unexpected financial gains. Change your company and engage in satsang. There will be an increase in dominance. You will suffer from respiratory ailments.

Astrologer Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas, Ujjain