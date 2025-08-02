2 August 2025,

Saturday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope 2 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Read today's complete horoscope to find out who will receive fortune's favour.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: AI)

Horoscope for 2 August 2025: 2 August 2025 may prove to be an important day for many zodiac signs. It brings indications of good fortune and prosperity for some specific signs. The movement of planets and the position of constellations suggest that some individuals may receive unexpected financial gains and new opportunities. However, some signs are advised to exercise caution and maintain balance. Let's find out the complete horoscope for today and who will receive fortune's favour. Let's know today's horoscope in detail.

Aries

Someone may try to create obstacles in your personal life this week. Be cautious and pay special attention to your health. You may feel physically weak. Try to complete your work yourself; don't rely on others.

Taurus

Opponents will be active in matters related to land and property. Your mind will be disturbed due to your spouse's health or some worry. Exercise caution while travelling. Obstacles in business will be removed, and there are indications of financial gain. Avoid disputes with siblings.

Gemini

Domestic responsibilities will increase during the week, which may lead to fatigue and stress. There will be concern regarding children. However, you will prevail over business rivals. It would be wise to postpone major decisions like buying or selling property for now. Sudden financial gains are possible.

Cancer

The week will begin with devotion and spirituality. Plans for a function at home may be made. Students will reap the rewards of their hard work. There are indications of participating in a competition. There is a possibility of profit from investments in grains and oilseeds.

Leo

A mistake by someone close to you could damage your social image. Your health will deteriorate, which may halt some important work. Maintain distance from disagreements and arguments. Don't interfere in others' affairs.

Virgo

There will be an auspicious event or a happy atmosphere at home. Forget past differences and start life afresh. There may be possibilities of changing houses or relocating. Financial matters will remain stable, but there will be some sluggishness in business.

Libra

New technology you try will yield good results in business. Important tasks will be completed on time. There is a possibility of buying new things, especially clothes or jewellery. Some caution regarding diet will be necessary.

Scorpio

Keep your personal life private; otherwise, problems may increase. There may be a situation of disagreement or dispute at home. You may be ignored in the family, which could cause emotional hurt.

Sagittarius

The framework for a property-related deal may be formed. Your mother's health may be a cause for some concern. Time spent with your spouse will be pleasant. Connecting with new people will be beneficial. The time is favourable for investment.

Capricorn

Feeling distant from loved ones may sadden you. Approach any task with wisdom instead of emotions. There may be a situation of disagreement with siblings. However, the company of friends will provide relief. There is also a possibility of a religious journey.

Aquarius

You may have to compromise to save a relationship. Avoid getting entangled in legal troubles. However, negativity will gradually fade away. Financial issues will be resolved, and new technology will bring profit in business.

Pisces

Procrastinating your tasks may be detrimental. By speaking ill of others, you may land yourself in trouble. You can increase the percentage of profit in business by using wisdom and experience. Your religious faith will increase.

Updated on:

02 Aug 2025 10:54 am

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 10:36 am

