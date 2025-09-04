Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 4 September 2025 for all 12 Zodiac Signs

Read today's horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 4 September 2025: Every new day brings with it different possibilities and challenges. The position of the planets and stars has a profound effect on our lives. For some zodiac signs, the 4th of September brings opportunities for financial gain and success, while others need to pay more attention to their health and family matters. Let's know today's horoscope.

Today's Aries Horoscope

Today, there are chances of financial gains. Your leadership abilities will increase. Maintaining politeness in your speech will be beneficial, and fortune will favour you.

Today's Taurus Horoscope

Opportunities for advancement in your profession will be available. There are chances of long-distance travel. The family atmosphere will be conducive, and the financial situation will be strong.

Today's Gemini Horoscope

Work plans will be successful. There will be ease in administrative matters, but there will be a slight delay in business expansion. Incomplete construction work will be completed.

Today's Cancer Horoscope

Talking too much can lead to trouble. Spend time with your parents. Family tension will worry you, although your position in legal matters will be strong.

Today's Leo Horoscope

You will have to work harder. New opportunities will be obtained in your career. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Pay attention to your health, and financial difficulties will lessen.

Today's Virgo Horoscope

The day will begin with auspicious resolutions. The financial situation will improve. There will be profit in business, and you will receive the cooperation of friends. Your mind will be happy.

Today's Libra Horoscope

There are chances of promotion in your job. Stuck money will be returned. There will be peace and happiness in the home and family. New business relationships will be beneficial.

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

You will play an important role in family celebrations. Money will be spent on religious activities. You will be proud of your children's achievements. Health will remain normal.

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

Fortune will favour you, and pending tasks will be completed. Your father's health will improve. Bitterness in relationships can increase anxiety. Take care of your spouse's health.

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

People will be impressed by your behaviour. There will be an increase in income. Work will be completed with the help of your father. You will achieve success in administrative tasks.

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

You may be worried about your children's activities. This is a good time for students. This is not a good time to start a new business. Work carefully.

Today's Pisces Horoscope

Efforts to increase income will be successful. You may be unhappy with your children. Laziness will hinder progress. Stomach problems may bother you.

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 10:18 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today's Horoscope, 4 September 2025 for all 12 Zodiac Signs
