Today’s Horoscope, 9 September 2025 for all Zodiac Signs

Read below the horoscope for 9 September 2025 and understand what you should be mindful of today.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Image: Patrika

Horoscope for Today, 9 September 2025: Today's date can significantly impact your thoughts, actions, and decisions. Planetary positions are influencing each zodiac sign differently. Whether it's family life, health concerns, or career decisions, exercising caution in every area is crucial. Read below the horoscope for 9 September 2025 and understand what you should be mindful of today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your mental state will be disturbed. Ongoing disputes in your personal life may escalate. Your child's behaviour will cause distress. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at work.

Taurus Horoscope Today

It's time to make crucial decisions in your personal life. Avoid negligence in matters related to land and property. There are prospects for business expansion.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Concerns about your child's health will persist. Disputes may arise in romantic relationships. Your spouse's health may deteriorate. Travel is possible.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Refrain from interfering in others' personal affairs. There is a possibility of financial loss. You will be unhappy with the lack of desired profit in business. The judicial aspect will be favourable.

Leo Horoscope Today

Family disputes will cause stress. Relationships with siblings may weaken. Opponents will try to tarnish your image.

Virgo Horoscope Today

You will play a significant role in social activities. You may develop a relationship with a stranger. It is essential to control negative thoughts.

Libra Horoscope Today

The business situation will be moderate. You will be worried about excessive debt. Ongoing disputes with siblings can only be resolved through mutual agreement.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It is necessary to bring changes in your daily routine. Your health may deteriorate. You will be happy with your child's behaviour. Disagreements with your spouse are possible.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Mutual differences may increase. It will be necessary to show humility in your behaviour. There is a possibility of a job change. Financial difficulties will be resolved. Governmental honour and respect will increase.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You will get an opportunity to make an important decision that could change the direction of your life. Tasks will be successful with the cooperation of your spouse.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your stubbornness may harm you. Control your habits, otherwise, people may get angry. The financial aspect will be strong. There are prospects for travel.

Pisces Horoscope Today

A large workload will persist. People associated with politics will gain honour and respect. Your mother's health may deteriorate. You will get your favourite food.

