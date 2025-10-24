Jaipur: Over 450 cooks will prepare Prasad on 41 furnaces for the Lakhhi Festival at Khole Ke Hanuman Mandir on this date

BM Sharma, General Secretary of Narwar Ashram Seva Samiti located in Khole Ke Hanumanji, stated that Annakut offerings will be made in the temples within the temple complex, including the 11 Shiv temples, as well as in Khole Ke Hanumanji, Ramchandra Ji, Prembhaya, Gayatri Mata, Ganga Mata, and other temples. Offerings of moong, moth, millet, rice, mixed vegetables, and poori, among other delicacies, will also be made in 61 temples in the surrounding areas.