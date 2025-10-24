Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Jaipur: Over 450 cooks will prepare Prasad on 41 furnaces for the Lakhhi Festival at Khole Ke Hanuman Mandir on this date

Hundreds of dishes will be offered to Thakurji in various temples of the city. The Annakoot of Khole Ke Hanuman Ji is also very special for its example of communal harmony.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Khole ke Hanuman Ji (Image: Patrika)

Annakut 2025 In Khole Ke Hanuman Ji Mandir: The Annakut festival, a celebration of the new autumn harvest – the beginning of grains – and gratitude towards nature, will be organised by temples, various communities, and colony development committees in the city.

The grand Annakut festival at Khole Ke Hanuman Mandir, one of the prominent events in the capital, will be held on November 9. Once a symbol of Jaipur's royal culture, the Annakut festival has now become a symbol of camaraderie and social unity.

BM Sharma, General Secretary of Narwar Ashram Seva Samiti located in Khole Ke Hanumanji, stated that Annakut offerings will be made in the temples within the temple complex, including the 11 Shiv temples, as well as in Khole Ke Hanumanji, Ramchandra Ji, Prembhaya, Gayatri Mata, Ganga Mata, and other temples. Offerings of moong, moth, millet, rice, mixed vegetables, and poori, among other delicacies, will also be made in 61 temples in the surrounding areas.

Prior to this, Hanuman Ji will be bathed and adorned in the morning. After a magnificent decoration, 56 types of offerings will be presented. Approximately 1.75 lakh devotees will partake in the community feast. For this, over 450 cooks will prepare the prasad on 41 furnaces.

In various temples across the city, hundreds of dishes will be offered to Thakur Ji. The Annakut at Khole Ke Hanuman Ji is also very special as an example of communal harmony. In the coming days, over 500 events will be held in temples by different communities, temple management committees, and development committees.

Meritorious students of the community will be honoured

The Agarwal community, Malviya Nagar, will organise a get-together on November 9. President Subhash Mittal and General Secretary Ramphal Jain informed that meritorious students of the community will be honoured at 3 PM at Agrasen Bhawan, located on Shivanand Marg. From 4:30 PM, community members will partake in the Annakut prasad.

Members of the former royal family used to pull Thakur Ji's chariot

Historian Devendra Bhagat stated that the former Maharaja Madho Singh used to take out a royal procession of Margpali with Thakur Ji on the day of Annakut. The former royal family itself participated in Govardhan Puja, pulling Thakur Ji's chariot with their own hands.

A 'Nagar Prasad Adhikari' (City Prasad Officer) was appointed to assign the responsibility of prasad distribution in every neighbourhood. This officer would ensure that the prasad reached the needy on the day of Annakut.

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 01:39 pm

