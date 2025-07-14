Jaipur's 400-Year-Old Shiv Mandir: A Temple Dedicated to Eleven Rudra Avatars

Shiv Mandir Jaipur: Beyond Jaipur's pink walls, opposite the Sisodia Rani ka Bagh, lies the exceptionally special and ancient 11 Rudra Mahadev Temple. This temple is not only a symbol of architecture and faith but also embodies the tradition of Shiva devotion, where the eleven Rudra avatars of Lord Shiva are worshipped together. Here, magnificent statues of Shiva's Rudra forms – Kapali, Pingala, Bhiman, Virupaksha, Vilohita, Shasta, Aajapav, Ahirabhunja, Vimbha, and Bhava – are enshrined. Each Rudra symbolises a unique form and power, and their worship is believed to liberate devotees from life's obstacles. Let us learn about the ancient story of the water originating from Gomukh and the saga of the eleven Rudras.