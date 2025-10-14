Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Kali Puja 2025: Know the complete details of the date, time, and offerings

Kali Puja is observed on the night of Amavasya, during which goddess Kali is worshipped with due rituals. On this day, the puja is performed with the chanting of special mantras during the auspicious muhurat.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Goddess Kali (Image: Patrika)

Kali Puja 2025 Date: Kali Puja is a very famous Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Kali, celebrated with great grandeur and fanfare. This festival is particularly celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Odisha, and the surrounding eastern states. According to the almanac, this festival falls in the month of Kartik. Kali Puja takes place on the night of the new moon, where Goddess Kali is worshipped with proper rituals. On this day, the puja is performed with the chanting of special mantras during the auspicious muhurat. Let's know about the auspicious timings and important information related to the puja.

Kali Puja 2025 Date and Auspicious Timings

Date of Kali Puja: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Amavasya Tithi begins: October 21, 6:29 AM
Amavasya Tithi ends: October 22, 4:55 AM
Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:55 PM to 12:44 AM (from the night of October 21 to the dawn of October 22)

Significance of Kali Puja

It is said that worshipping Goddess Kali removes fear, illness, and misfortune. This puja is considered a symbol of increasing self-strength, destroying obstacles from enemies, and bringing positive energy into life. On the night of Diwali, when the entire country performs Lakshmi Puja, in Bengal, Goddess Kali is worshipped. To please Goddess Kali, devotees perform special worship rituals using Tantric methods.

Bhog and Prasad

In Kali Puja, a special type of bhog is offered to Goddess Kali. This includes non-vegetarian dishes like mutton, fish, etc. Apart from this, sweet dishes like Payesh and other Bengali sweets are also offered. After offering the bhog, these dishes are distributed as prasad.

Materials Used in Kali Puja 2025

  • Idol or picture of Goddess Kali
  • Idols of Lord Ganesha and Vishnu (Ganesh ji and Vishnu ji are worshipped first in the puja)
  • Incense and lamps
  • Sandalwood powder
  • Akshat (clean and whole rice)
  • Durba grass (considered sacred)* Tantric symbols (like Yantras, etc., which are specially used in the puja)
  • Black sesame seeds, lemon, coconut
  • Sweets, jaggery, honey
  • Red flowers, especially hibiscus flowers
  • Black items like black clothes or black thread
  • Kumkum, turmeric, and vermilion
  • Panchmewa (5 types of dry fruits)
  • Water pot, Kalash, betel leaves, betel nut, cloves

Maa Kali Chanting Mantra

Maa Kali Beej Mantra - Om Kreem Kali

Kali Mata Mantra - Om Shri Mahakalikayai Namah

Kalika-Yei Mantra - Om Kleem Kalika

Kali Gayatri Mantra - Om Maha Kalyai Cha Vidmahe Smashana Vasinyai Cha Dhimahi Tanno Kali Prachodayat

Dakshina Kali Dhyan Mantra - Om Hreem Hreem Hrum Hrum Kreem Kreem Dakshina Kalike Kreem Kreem Kreem Hrum Hrum Hreem Hreem Hreem

Fifteen-Syllable Mantra - Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Adya Kalika Param Ishwari Swaha

Mantra for Maa Kali's Prayer - Kreeng Kreeng Kreeng Hing Kreeng Dakshine Kalike Kreeng Kreeng Kreeng Hring Hring Hung Hung Swaha

Astrology and Spirituality / Kali Puja 2025: Know the complete details of the date, time, and offerings

