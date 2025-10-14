Kali Puja 2025: Know the complete details of the date, time, and offerings

Goddess Kali (Image: Patrika)
Kali Puja 2025 Date: Kali Puja is a very famous Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Kali, celebrated with great grandeur and fanfare. This festival is particularly celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Odisha, and the surrounding eastern states. According to the almanac, this festival falls in the month of Kartik. Kali Puja takes place on the night of the new moon, where Goddess Kali is worshipped with proper rituals. On this day, the puja is performed with the chanting of special mantras during the auspicious muhurat. Let's know about the auspicious timings and important information related to the puja.
Date of Kali Puja: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Amavasya Tithi begins: October 21, 6:29 AM
Amavasya Tithi ends: October 22, 4:55 AM
Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:55 PM to 12:44 AM (from the night of October 21 to the dawn of October 22)
It is said that worshipping Goddess Kali removes fear, illness, and misfortune. This puja is considered a symbol of increasing self-strength, destroying obstacles from enemies, and bringing positive energy into life. On the night of Diwali, when the entire country performs Lakshmi Puja, in Bengal, Goddess Kali is worshipped. To please Goddess Kali, devotees perform special worship rituals using Tantric methods.
In Kali Puja, a special type of bhog is offered to Goddess Kali. This includes non-vegetarian dishes like mutton, fish, etc. Apart from this, sweet dishes like Payesh and other Bengali sweets are also offered. After offering the bhog, these dishes are distributed as prasad.
Maa Kali Beej Mantra - Om Kreem Kali
Kali Mata Mantra - Om Shri Mahakalikayai Namah
Kalika-Yei Mantra - Om Kleem Kalika
Kali Gayatri Mantra - Om Maha Kalyai Cha Vidmahe Smashana Vasinyai Cha Dhimahi Tanno Kali Prachodayat
Dakshina Kali Dhyan Mantra - Om Hreem Hreem Hrum Hrum Kreem Kreem Dakshina Kalike Kreem Kreem Kreem Hrum Hrum Hreem Hreem Hreem
Fifteen-Syllable Mantra - Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Adya Kalika Param Ishwari Swaha
Mantra for Maa Kali's Prayer - Kreeng Kreeng Kreeng Hing Kreeng Dakshine Kalike Kreeng Kreeng Kreeng Hring Hring Hung Hung Swaha
