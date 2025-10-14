Kali Puja 2025: Know the complete details of the date, time, and offerings

Kali Puja 2025 Date: Kali Puja is a very famous Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Kali, celebrated with great grandeur and fanfare. This festival is particularly celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Odisha, and the surrounding eastern states. According to the almanac, this festival falls in the month of Kartik. Kali Puja takes place on the night of the new moon, where Goddess Kali is worshipped with proper rituals. On this day, the puja is performed with the chanting of special mantras during the auspicious muhurat. Let's know about the auspicious timings and important information related to the puja.