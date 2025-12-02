Keep These Lucky Charms According to Your Date of Birth, Your Life Can Change in 2026

Lucky Charm (Image: Freepik)
2026 Good Luck Charms: 2026 is on its way, and frankly, everyone wants this year to be the best year of their lives. People believe in good luck charms. Sometimes, they truly become the password to your fortune. If you are also thinking of making 2026 different, why not keep a special lucky charm with you according to your birth date? Perhaps this could be the turning point in your life! Let's quickly find out which lucky charm is for which Numerology 2026.
If your birth date's Moolank is 1, you are under the influence of the Sun. Since 2026 is the year of the Sun anyway, keeping a yellow handkerchief with you will be beneficial. It will quadruple your positive energy and confidence.
Those with Moolank 2 are associated with the Moon. You should wear an "Om" locket. This locket will act as a lucky charm for you in 2026, making you stronger from within and giving your personality a powerful boost.
If you have Moolank 3, the power of Jupiter is most significant for you. Keep a Citrine stone with you. This will open the path to good luck, money, and progress for you.
Those with Moolank 4 are under the influence of Rahu. A horseshoe ring will be best for you. Wearing it will remove negativity and bring clarity into your life.
If your number is 5, the energy of Mercury is with you. Get a green peacock feather and keep it behind your phone cover. This will remove negativity, improve your communication skills, and love will also knock on the door of your life.
Those with Moolank 6 come under the planet Venus. Keeping a small flute in your purse will be good for you. It will help you build new relationships and fulfil your desires.
If your number is 7, you are influenced by Ketu. Keep yellow mustard seeds in your purse. This will protect you from the evil eye, and you will be able to achieve your targets easily.
Those with Moolank 8 are associated with the planet Saturn. Always keep a small mace with you. This will give you the courage to show your strength and bravery.
If you have Moolank 9, Mars is with you. Keep a small Hanuman Chalisa in your purse or wallet and do not forget to carry it with you whenever you go out. It will provide you with protection and help you fulfil your desired wishes.
So, just keep these lucky charms with you according to your birth date and see how your life changes in 2026!
