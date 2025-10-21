Lakshmi Puja 2025 Timing: Diwali Celebrations Continue Today, Know the Auspicious Time for Lakshmi Puja, Lamp Lighting Muhurat, and Method

Diwali 2025Lakshmi Puja 2025 Timing: The night of the Amavasya (new moon) of Kartik Krishna Paksha... when every home is illuminated by the glow of lamps, it is not just a festival, but a great confluence to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Mother Saraswati, and Mother Kali. This year, on Diwali, celebrated on October 20 and 21, 2025, although the time for Lakshmi Puja may be short, its significance is immense. If you wish for happiness and prosperity to remain in your home throughout the year, you must note this essential information!