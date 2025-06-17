scriptLibra Horoscope, June 17, 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Horoscope, June 17, 2025

Are you a Libra and eager to know what the astrological predictions say for you on June 17, 2025? Then read today’s Libra horoscope for June 17, 2025.

Jun 17, 2025 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

The transit of the Moon in Virgo may affect Libra natives on Tuesday. The horoscope for 17 June 2025 indicates that you will be quite busy on Tuesday. However, some Libra individuals will try to find time for relaxation. Nevertheless, let’s find out what Tuesday holds for you in today’s Libra horoscope; how will your career, income, and family situation be? For this, read the Libra horoscope for 17 June.
Positive: The Libra horoscope for 17 June 2025 suggests that Tuesday is auspicious for investing in immovable property like land. From a business perspective, this decision can yield significant benefits. Buying any land or property at this time will provide you with opportunities for substantial future gains. Furthermore, the investment you are about to make will not strain your financial resources. There are indications of a promotion in your workplace.
Negative: You will need to work carefully on Tuesday in your workplace, otherwise, you may not get the desired results. Choose the task you want to do first and try to complete it with focus. Only then will you be able to achieve your goals. People may find faults in your work.
Family Life: Today’s Libra horoscope indicates that on Tuesday, the presence of other people may create difficulties between you and your partner. A third party may try to create misunderstandings between you two. Therefore, prevent others from interfering in your relationship. Your relationships with friends will strengthen further. Do not ignore your children’s mistakes. There is a possibility of tension in love relationships.
Health: According to the Libra health horoscope, on 17 June, focus on keeping your mind calm. You can achieve peace by practicing breathing exercises and yoga for meditation. You may experience stomach ache.

Remedy: Recite Durga Saptshati.
Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Libra Horoscope, June 17, 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

in 3 hours

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

in 4 hours

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

Cricket News

Three Super Overs Decide Netherlands-Nepal T20 Match

in 4 hours

Monsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts

Bhopal

Monsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts

in 5 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, June 17, 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, June 17, 2025

in 5 hours

Horoscope Today, 17 June 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 17 June 2025

in 5 hours

Libra Horoscope 16 June 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Horoscope 16 June 2025

19 hours ago

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 16 June 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 16 June 2025

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.