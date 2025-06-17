Libra Horoscope, June 17, 2025

Positive: The Libra horoscope for 17 June 2025 suggests that Tuesday is auspicious for investing in immovable property like land. From a business perspective, this decision can yield significant benefits. Buying any land or property at this time will provide you with opportunities for substantial future gains. Furthermore, the investment you are about to make will not strain your financial resources. There are indications of a promotion in your workplace.

Negative: You will need to work carefully on Tuesday in your workplace, otherwise, you may not get the desired results. Choose the task you want to do first and try to complete it with focus. Only then will you be able to achieve your goals. People may find faults in your work.

Family Life: Today’s Libra horoscope indicates that on Tuesday, the presence of other people may create difficulties between you and your partner. A third party may try to create misunderstandings between you two. Therefore, prevent others from interfering in your relationship. Your relationships with friends will strengthen further. Do not ignore your children’s mistakes. There is a possibility of tension in love relationships.

Health: According to the Libra health horoscope, on 17 June, focus on keeping your mind calm. You can achieve peace by practicing breathing exercises and yoga for meditation. You may experience stomach ache. Remedy: Recite Durga Saptshati.

Lucky Number: 2, 7 Lucky Colour: White Best Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm