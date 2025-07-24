Longest Solar Eclipse Imminent: Details on 2025's Second Eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2025: If you're confused about whether the solar eclipse will occur on August 2nd or September 21st this year, your confusion will be cleared here. This solar eclipse is also special because it will occur on the Amavasya (new moon) of Pitru Paksha.
Many people were thinking that the solar eclipse would occur on August 2nd, but that eclipse will occur in 2027. The solar eclipse on August 2nd, 2027, will be visible for approximately 6 minutes and, according to scientists, will be a rare astronomical event. Such a solar eclipse will not occur again for the next 100 years; hence, astronomers are already discussing it.
But, speaking of 2025, the second and final solar eclipse of this year will occur on September 21st. This will be a partial solar eclipse, which is also considered special for people religiously.
According to the Panchang, this solar eclipse will begin at 11 PM on September 21st and will last until 3:24 AM on the next day, September 22nd. However, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India. It will only be visible in parts of America, Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and the Atlantic Ocean.
Because this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, it will not be considered religiously significant. That is, the Sutak period will not apply in India. However, according to astrology, it will certainly have an effect because this solar eclipse will occur in the Virgo zodiac sign and Uttar Phalguni Nakshatra. Its impact may be seen on some zodiac signs.
The day of the eclipse is also Sarva Pitru Amavasya. On this day, Shraddha, Tarpan, and charity hold special significance. It is believed that performing Tarpan and charity for the ancestors on this day satisfies them and earns their blessings.