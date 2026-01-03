Magh Month 2026: When Does the Month of Magh Begin? Know Its Significance and Rules

Lord Hari (Image: AI)
The month of Magh is considered very sacred and auspicious, bestowing favourable results. In scriptures, this month is regarded as one that grants salvation. During the Magh month, there is a tradition of bathing in the Ganges and performing acts of charity. The Magh Mela is also organised during this holy month. Lord Vishnu and the Sun God are particularly worshipped during the month of Magh. Worshipping and performing charity in this month yields excellent results for the devotee. Furthermore, bathing during the Magh Mela is believed to grant salvation and inner peace. According to religious beliefs, the month of Magh is very dear to Lord Vishnu. The fruits of chanting and penance performed during this month are doubled. Let's find out when the month of Magh begins.
In the year 2026, the month of Magh begins on January 3, 2026, and will conclude on February 15, 2026. During this month, offer water to the Sun God daily. Doing so will bestow you with a pure and healthy body. Additionally, bathing in the Ganges during this holy month washes away all your sins.
The month of Magh holds immense religious significance. This is the month when the Sun God begins its northward journey (Uttarayana). Several fasts and festivals fall within the month of Magh. Furthermore, this month is considered dear to Lord Hari, making the worship of Lord Vishnu during Magh auspicious and fruitful. Bathing at the confluence of rivers during this month ensures the grace of Lord Hari upon the devotee. Charity performed during this month is considered the most meritorious, and the devotee receives double the benefits from such donations.
