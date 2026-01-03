3 January 2026,

Saturday

Magh Month 2026: When Does the Month of Magh Begin? Know Its Significance and Rules

In Sanatan Dharma, the month of Magh is considered one of the holiest months of the Hindi calendar. In this context, let's find out when the month of Magh will begin in the year 2026. Here, learn about the rules and significance of this month.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Lord Hari (Image: AI)

The month of Magh is considered very sacred and auspicious, bestowing favourable results. In scriptures, this month is regarded as one that grants salvation. During the Magh month, there is a tradition of bathing in the Ganges and performing acts of charity. The Magh Mela is also organised during this holy month. Lord Vishnu and the Sun God are particularly worshipped during the month of Magh. Worshipping and performing charity in this month yields excellent results for the devotee. Furthermore, bathing during the Magh Mela is believed to grant salvation and inner peace. According to religious beliefs, the month of Magh is very dear to Lord Vishnu. The fruits of chanting and penance performed during this month are doubled. Let's find out when the month of Magh begins.

When will the month of Magh start in 2026

In the year 2026, the month of Magh begins on January 3, 2026, and will conclude on February 15, 2026. During this month, offer water to the Sun God daily. Doing so will bestow you with a pure and healthy body. Additionally, bathing in the Ganges during this holy month washes away all your sins.

Rules for the month of Magh

  • In the month of Magh, wake up during the Brahma Muhurta, bathe, and offer water to the Sun God daily.
  • Bathing in the Ganges and performing charity during the month of Magh is considered very auspicious.
  • Consumption of meat and alcohol is strictly prohibited during this month.
  • During the Magh month, worship Lord Vishnu and focus on chanting and penance.
  • Donating food grains, wealth, clothes, warm blankets, and black sesame seeds is considered excellent during the month of Magh.
  • Offer water to the Tulsi plant every day during this month and light a lamp at the base of the Tulsi plant in the evening.

Significance of Magh Month

The month of Magh holds immense religious significance. This is the month when the Sun God begins its northward journey (Uttarayana). Several fasts and festivals fall within the month of Magh. Furthermore, this month is considered dear to Lord Hari, making the worship of Lord Vishnu during Magh auspicious and fruitful. Bathing at the confluence of rivers during this month ensures the grace of Lord Hari upon the devotee. Charity performed during this month is considered the most meritorious, and the devotee receives double the benefits from such donations.

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 02:26 pm

