Magh Month 2026: When Does the Month of Magh Begin? Know Its Significance and Rules

The month of Magh is considered very sacred and auspicious, bestowing favourable results. In scriptures, this month is regarded as one that grants salvation. During the Magh month, there is a tradition of bathing in the Ganges and performing acts of charity. The Magh Mela is also organised during this holy month. Lord Vishnu and the Sun God are particularly worshipped during the month of Magh. Worshipping and performing charity in this month yields excellent results for the devotee. Furthermore, bathing during the Magh Mela is believed to grant salvation and inner peace. According to religious beliefs, the month of Magh is very dear to Lord Vishnu. The fruits of chanting and penance performed during this month are doubled. Let's find out when the month of Magh begins.