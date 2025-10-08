Mars Transit 2025: Luck may shine on Chhath Puja! These five zodiac signs will be blessed

Mars Transit (Image: AI)
On October 27, 2025, at 2:44 PM, Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter its own sign, Scorpio, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. This transit is not only religiously significant but will also prove to be very powerful from an astrological perspective. The entry of Mars into its own sign is creating the Ruchak Rajyoga, which indicates major changes and great profits in the lives of five zodiac signs. The effect of this transit will impact career, wealth, respect, and self-confidence.
This transit of Mars will bring auspicious results for the natives of Gemini. New sources of income may open up for you. There will be progress in your career and stalled tasks will be completed. During this time, you will achieve success through your hard work and self-confidence. Happiness in family life will increase, and your respect in society will also grow.
The transit of Mars will be extremely auspicious for the natives of Virgo. Your self-confidence will increase during this period, and you will have the support of luck. Opportunities for promotion will be available at the workplace. If you are considering investment or starting a new venture, this time is favourable. You may receive good news from a close one, which will bring mental peace.
Mars itself is the lord of the Scorpio sign, so this transit will be very special for you. Negativity will be removed from your life, and your self-strength will increase. You will get relief from long-standing mental stress or obstacles. However, it is important to be a little cautious about health. Yoga and meditation will help you maintain balance.
This transit of Mars will bring opportunities for wealth growth and career advancement for the people of Capricorn. This period will be highly profitable for businessmen. Salaried individuals may get new responsibilities and chances for promotion. You may get good returns from an old investment. Your financial condition will strengthen, and your respect will increase.
This transit will bring many positive outcomes for the natives of Pisces. You will handle every situation with your intelligence and wisdom. You will have the support of luck, and there may be benefits from a major project or travel. However, you should avoid disputes and maintain patience.
