Mars Transit 2025: Luck may shine on Chhath Puja! These five zodiac signs will be blessed

On October 27, 2025, at 2:44 PM, Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter its own sign, Scorpio, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. This transit is not only religiously significant but will also prove to be very powerful from an astrological perspective. The entry of Mars into its own sign is creating the Ruchak Rajyoga, which indicates major changes and great profits in the lives of five zodiac signs. The effect of this transit will impact career, wealth, respect, and self-confidence.